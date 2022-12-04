Belfast to honour Clubsound: ‘It’s taken a bit longer than we expected, but recognition makes the 50 years worth it’

Belfast City Council to pay tribute to Clubsound with official reception in lord mayor’s parlour

Clubsound are set to be honoured at Belfast City Hall

Belfast is set to honour the veteran showband Clubsound, thanks in part to Sunday Life.

The city council is to pay tribute to the group, which brought thousands together during the worst of the Troubles.

Leader George Jones and the rest of the band, Alan McCartney, Barry Woods, David McKnight and Jimmy Black, will be given an official reception in the lord mayor’s parlour.

It is more than two years since Jones, in an interview with this newspaper marking Clubsound’s 50th anniversary, said his greatest disappointment was that the group never received official recognition.

Councillors quickly took up the cudgels for the band, which gave us the anthem Belfast, Belfast Wonderful Town and the famous lyric, “The people of Belfast are friendly and quiet, except sometimes when they like a little riot”.

The planned party for the band was twice postponed after Covid-19 struck, but it is now going ahead.

Former lord mayor Michael Long said: “I am delighted that we have been able to facilitate this celebration event at last.

“George has made a huge contribution to the local music scene, and Clubsound has been one of the biggest showbands in Northern Ireland.

“In addition, many of us fondly remember George’s long radio presenter career in the afternoons on Radio Ulster.”

George Jones

The Alliance councillor, who is married to party leader and former justice minister Naomi Long, continued: “I have been working with the council to make sure that we honour George’s contribution to the city of Belfast.

“We are looking forward to the ceremony, even if it has taken longer than I would have wished.

“We’d planned to mark the 50th anniversary of Clubsound, the showband of which everyone saw George as the leader, a few years ago, but Covid caused a major delay.”

Veteran Ulster Unionist councillor Jim Rodgers also revealed he is a "big fan" of the group.

"Very few music groups have lasted that length of time and I am glad they are being recognised in some way," he said.

George, who with his band has been performing on a farewell tour, said he was “extremely honoured” by the news.

He added: “We hoped our song Peace, The Time is Now would have some effect.

“It just took a little longer than we expected, but recognition like this definitely makes the 50 years worthwhile.

“It’s not really for me. I feel I have had a lot of recognition, for which I am grateful, but the others have just not had the accolades that they should have.

“We brought people together in audiences all through the height of the Troubles. We had them singing peace anthems together.”

Clubsound were first based at the Abercorn in Belfast, where a bomb in March 1972 killed two women and injured around 130.

George revealed in his recently published memoirs that the death toll could have been significantly higher, but much of the impact of the explosion was muffled by the dust-filled carpet.

But Clubsound remained relatively unscathed by the violence of the time, setting up another residency at the Railway Bar in Antrim, where their gigs were constantly filled to capacity, as well as touring.

“One night at a sports location which I don’t want to name we were told that unless we played a particular national anthem, we would not get out alive,” George said.

“We had to fly out the back of the venue and get into the van.

“But we played Orange Halls, GAA halls and venues in all areas. Nobody gave a stuff about the Troubles — they just wanted to laugh.”