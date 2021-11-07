Belfast video thrilled the radio star: NI DJ Gemma Bradley’s joy at releasing first ever music recording shot in Belfast

DJ Gemma Bradley happy with 1990s vibe

Radio 1 DJ and pop singer Gemma Bradley has spoken of her joy after releasing her first ever music video which was shot in trendy locations across Belfast.

The Draperstown star (25) released the video for jazzy R&B single ‘Better’ last week and told Sunday Life it was a lifelong ambition fulfilled.

Gemma Bradley is a singer and DJ

Gemma, who became the first black presenter on BBC Radio Ulster in 2019, said she wanted to “get the bucket hats out” for a real 1990s feel to the video.

She said: “It was so fun to shoot, it was a long day but a lot of fun, I’m really lucky to have had such a great team behind me.

“We got Shady Dolphin Studios from Magherafelt in to shoot it and they totally captured the whole 1990s vibe that I was going for.

“We got to use a bunch of local venues in Belfast which was great. We shot at the Ulster Sports Club, the skate part at Bridges Urban Sports Park and Ormeau Park’s basketball courts.

“We used one of the rooms inside the Ulster Sports Club and their outside area because there’s loads of nice graffiti on the walls, the colours are really vibrant as well.

“They were just so accommodating and helpful, they were really good with us.

Gemma Bradley on set

“It turned out just the way I wanted it to and I’m so excited to get it out to the world. I’m a 1990s baby so I wanted to go back to The Brit Awards.

“I feel like the song really encapsulates that vibe as well especially with Jamel Franklin’s rap on it, that gives it that kind of 1990s hip hop feel.

“As soon as I decided I was gonna make a video I was like ‘right let’s get to the skate park and get the bucket hats out! We’re gonna skate and look cool!’

“I’m so glad that vibe comes across because that’s exactly what I wanted to portray.

“I’ve been dying to do a music video for ages and was nearly too scared to do it but with this song I just felt it was right.

“It’s something I have been building up to for years and the reaction to it has been amazing, it’s been really well received which is so nice.”

The song Better was released in September but Gemma has only recently had the time to shoot the video due to her demanding schedule as a Radio 1 presenter, musical artist in her own right and hosting a gig night in London for emerging artists called Whiplash.

ON SET: Gemma shot the video on location across Belfast

She said: “Being a musician and a presenter really keeps me busy but it’s nice to be able to do both of them.

“I always have to make sure my diary is very well organised but it’s just nice to have the opportunity to pursue both my passions.

“I think it works well because I understand where the up and coming artists are coming from because I am also doing that hustle myself.

“I can totally see where they’re coming from and that helps with Whiplash too.

“We’ve just had our second night and it came about because I wanted to provide a space for artists where they could showcase their music. It’s a fun crowd and a real active listenership so it’s great, I love gigs myself and I just thought why not throw a gig for up and coming artists?

“There’s a lot of shared experience there and that’s what makes my job so special, I know what it’s like to get that first radio play or feedback from people in the industry you look up to, so it’s nice I’m able to do that for other artists.”

Radio 1's Gemma Bradley

Gemma, who plays the Duke of York bar in Belfast on Sunday December 5, also said she has settled in nicely at Radio 1 and has even had the chance to promote some local artists like rock band New Pagans.

She added: “I’m settling into life at Radio 1, I feel like I’ve got into my groove, obviously when I started everything was very new to me but I’ve found a good rhythm now.

“It’s just so fun and exciting and I’m just really glad I’m able to do it, it’s been a real fun time and a great experience so far.

“I’ve played some New Pagans recently, I’m a huge fan and have seen them perform quite a few times, I just think what they do is so special. The lyrics and the performance is just, chefs kiss, that’s the only way I can describe it. I’m a big supporter of theirs and I totally believe in what they’re doing.

“They actually got two Radio 1 plays in one night because Daniel P Carter played them on his rock show too, so they’re doing well and it’s very deserved.

“I keep bumping into them in London actually and on the plane to and from Belfast, I wish them all the luck going forward as I love them.

“I think there’s some fantastic music coming out of Ireland at the moment and if I can help amplify that then I will. I really believe in the music scene here and I think it should be heard across the airwaves.”