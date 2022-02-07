Belfast woman Emma Green jailed over £500k fraud told to pay £21k compo

Fake invoice scammer must raise cash from house and car

A fraudster who fleeced her employer out of almost £500,000 has been ordered to pay just over £21,000 in compensation to the firm — or face another eight months in jail.

Emma Green is currently serving a 12-month sentence after pleading guilty to defrauding Bangor-based engineering company Munster Simms.

At Belfast Crown Court last week, a confiscation order was granted against the 44-year-old former ledger clerk from east Belfast to compensate the firm for her 20-year-long scam.

A Crown barrister told Judge Kevin Finnegan QC the sum of £21,211 to be paid back by the mum-of-two had been agreed by the prosecution and her defence team.

She said this would come from half the equity of Green’s home in Strone Hill Court in Dundonald and the rest from the proceeds of the sale of her car.

The lawyer said the maximum amount of jail time Green could be sentenced to if she failed to pay the compensation was five years, as she owed between £10,000 and £500,000.

But Green’s barrister asked Judge Finnegan to set a lower term, known as a default period, as the sum she faced paying back had been set at the lower end of the scale.

Judge Finnegan granted the order for compensation and set a default period of eight months, which would run consecutively to her current prison sentence.

Current property estimates put the value of Green’s modest three-bed semi-detached house at between £110,000 and £120,000.

Green is not due for release from Hydebank women’s prison until early April but she will still have to spend two years on licence during which time she can be returned to jail if she offends again.

During Green’s sentencing hearing at Downpatrick Crown Court in April last year, Judge Geoffrey Miller QC told her she had been “deliberately deceitful over an astonishingly long period of close to 20 years”.

“There can be no doubt that her methodology was carefully worked out and was indicative of careful planning and pre-meditation.”

He added that during her time with the company she had acted with an “unjustified sense of entitlement”.

At a previous hearing of the case in January that year Green pleaded guilty to a charge of fraud by false representation between January 1, 2000, and June 30, 2019.

She faked supplier invoices to her employer Munster Simms Engineering totalling £494,326.

She was only caught out when a supervisor discovered a financial discrepancy relating to a company Munster Simms had not dealt with since 2012.

Green, who had worked as a purchase ledger clerk since 1999, broke down and confessed when she was confronted about the fraudulent transactions into her bank account. Using the fake invoices she changed details on the system so payment would be sent to her bank account and even sent the suppliers genuine invoices to avoid suspicion.