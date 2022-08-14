Belle bottom blues: how flared rockers Dea Matrona went from busking to the big time

Two-piece living the dream

Bright young rockers Dea Matrona have thanked their parents for kicking them out of the house and starting their journey from noisy teenagers to rock’n’roll stars.

Belfast-based duo Orlaith Forsythe and Mollie McGinn (both 22) have just returned from playing Belgium’s legendary Rock Werchter festival on the back of a European tour supporting the likes of Black Eyed Peas and Eagles of Death Metal.

The pair, whose new single So Damn Dangerous is out now, found fame during lockdown when videos of them busking in Belfast went viral.

Bassist Orlaith says it might never have happened if their exasperated parents hadn’t kicked the noisy pair out of the house.

She said: “We started busking at about 17 and were fortunate enough to get gigs after that which kinda set us on our way for a while.

“We played bars and different support slots but when lockdown hit we went back to busking, we just needed that outlet for our music while nothing was open.

“Somehow the videos of us playing in the streets went viral and got the attention of a booking agent which led to a lot more opportunities.

“It was weird because although we were getting all these hits and interest there were no gigs, but when lockdown lifted one of our first shows was Reading & Leeds Festival which was insane.

“We went from busking to that which was a really crazy experience.

“When we started busking we never imagined we’d be playing major festivals or anything like that, we just wanted to do it to get out of the house.

“I think our parents were sick of us making so much noise so we went busking and it’s cool that it has led to where we are now.

“Thanks mum and dad for getting me out of the house! Sometimes I would like to go busking still, it’s so fun and there’s something about the spontaneity of it and just setting up in the street to do what you want which is very exciting.”

Orlaith and Mollie, both originally from Co Down, bonded through their love of the old masters at school and credit artists as varied as Led Zeppelin and ABBA as some of their influences.

Orlaith continued: “This year has been crazy in the best way, we started playing music in the hope that some day we could travel all over the place and get to play in new and exciting places.

“That’s happened for us in 2022 and it’s been the dream come true really. Getting to travel with our music, especially after Covid-19, has been amazing.

“We did our first ever European tour supporting Eagles of Death Metal then we came home and played our biggest hometown show at The Limelight which was two years in the making so that was incredible, another dream come true.

“Then we did some festivals in Finland, France and Belgium so it has been a lot of fun and we just don’t want it to end.

“The Limelight gig was insane, the whole room was packed, we had been playing a support tour for a few weeks before that and to come home to a gig in front of your own audience was a lot of fun. The crowd were great and we went out into the crowd afterwards to say hello to everyone who came along and it was just a really good vibe.

“Rock Werchter was amazing too, probably my favourite show this summer after Limelight, it’s just a really good festival, I really have never seen anything like it.

“We got to meet Maneskin who won Eurovision for Italy last year which was really cool, I also got to speak to Yungblud quite a bit, it was great just to see all these really young, top bands performing.

“To somehow be part of that line-up was so cool and we all really enjoyed it.”

Despite being tipped as one of the emerging bands to watch Dea Matrona, meaning ‘divine mother goddess’ in Celtic mythology, say they are still firmly playing music for the fun of it and want to keep it that way.

Orlaith said: “We met at the age of 16 and had the exact same taste in music, we were a bit different but both loved Fleetwood Mac and Led Zeppelin as much as each other when no one else around us did.

“We just picked songs we liked and jammed them at the weekends in Molly’s garage which led to the busking.

“We really bonded over the music, we both adore Dolly Parton and ABBA for example, we started out doing covers and then moved into doing our own stuff. We just loved to play and still do, if we’re able keep doing that and keep doing what we love that’s our ultimate goal.

“We’re songwriters and love to put our music into the world, we have our new single out on August 5 which is exciting, we just want to keep making music in the way we want.

“The new single is very much our sound and we got great feedback from it on the road, it’s a real summer song so we’re really excited about it.”

Dea Matrona’s new single, So Damn Dangerous, is out now.

The band will be performing at the Belfast Telegraph’s Music Against Homelessness concert held in Belfast’s Europa Hotel on September 10. Others on the bill include Brian Kennedy, Gareth Dunlop and Andrew Strong. Tickets on sale through Ticketmaster.