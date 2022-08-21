Beloved pet dog mauled to death by two Staffordshire Bull Terriers in Co Down

A dog owner looked on in horror as her "beloved" six-year-old pet Darcy was mauled to death by two Staffordshire Bull Terriers.

Margaret Anne Fry had been looking after the animals called Bruiser and Cali which belonged to her son.

She pleaded guilty to being the person in charge of Bruiser who attacked and killed Darcy in Newtownards on December 17 last year.

Fry, from Bristol Park in the town, also admitted allowing the two dogs to stray.

The court was told that a woman had been walking Darcy on a lead in the West Winds estate in Newtownards when two Staffordshire Bull Terriers ran towards her from a block of flats.

Bruiser grabbed Darcy by the head, shook her, and ran around tossing her in the air while Cali "nipped at her," the prosecutor said.

The woman tried to grab Darcy back but was knocked over and a couple of men also tried to intervene and when another woman did manage to retrieve Darcy she was dead.

Bruiser had killed the dog, the prosecutor said.

He said the owner of the dogs, a male, called with Darcy's owner to "apologise".

The court heard the dogs were in the care of his mother and he was not being prosecuted because he left the dogs with her.

It was alleged Bruiser was "spirited away across the border" after the attack, the prosecutor said.

A defence lawyer said Fry was "truly remorseful" for a "truly dreadful case" and added: "It must have been absolutely awful for the owner to see her small terrier had been killed in front of her eyes".

He said the dog owner had asked his mother to come to his first floor apartment, where the dogs normally stayed, to let a "gas man" in and out.

She then decided to let the dog go to a "communal yard" for a few minutes and they were not on a lead as she had hip surgery and was concerned about having them on leads.

The defence lawyer said "another resident" entered the communal yard "by complete chance" and the dogs "seized their opportunity to escape".

They spotted Darcy and, the lawyer added, "the dreadful scene unfurled, the consequences of which were absolutely dreadful".

He said Fry was "mortified" and had witnessed the attack.

The lawyer said Fry had no role in Bruiser being spirited away.

District Judge Amanda Brady said she was "not really impressed" that there had been an attempt to "evade justice" by the dog being removed.

Judge Brady fined Fry £350 and ordered her to pay costs of £246 and added: "Obviously it is a sad case. Someone has lost a beloved pet in very tragic and horrible circumstances. Hopefully, her son will pay the fine for her".