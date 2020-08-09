Best by a country mile: Loved-up Lisa McHugh's mystery fiance revealed

This is the mystery man who is set to marry country star Lisa McHugh after the singer announced their engagement on social media last week.

Nathan Khan (30) is a keen amateur footballer and Chelsea fan from Fermanagh who's father is a former coach at Ballinamallard United.

When asked about the impending nuptials Lisa declined to comment but posted pics of her engagement ring to her Instagram account last week with the caption: "Officially the happiest and luckiest girl in the world, I cannot wait to marry my best friend and the man of my dreams?... #IsThisRealLife #IFinallyFoundHim"

Lisa (32) was presented with the rock at a beach and can be seen looking shocked through her windswept hair in her pictures.

Surrounded by sand, the bride-to-be appears overjoyed at the proposal.

The couple are reportedly living together in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh.

Ex-boyfriend and fellow country music star Nathan Carter says he is delighted for the couple and congratulated the pair on social media.

Lisa McHugh's engagement ring Credit: Instagram

The Fermanagh-based musician showed there are no hard feelings between him and Lisa after the couple split back in 2015.

Carter and McHugh have stayed close pals over the years and are regularly spotted partying and socialising together.

Commenting on the news, Nathan Carter said: "Absolutely delighted for you both."

Chatting about Lisa dating her new man he recently told RSVP Magazine: "I am very happy for her and we are still in the same group of friends.

"I get to see her and her Nathan, his name is Nathan as well, quite regularly and we are still very much friends."

Fellow country music singer, Tyrone star Cliona Hagan, also shared her joy at Lisa's engagement, saying: "Congratulations Lisa! Wish you all the happiness in the future."

Lisa McHug's engagement Credit: Instagram

Talking about her fiancé Lisa recently told RSVP Magazine: "I am with someone and he makes me very happy but I prefer to keep that side of my life private because everything else is so public.

"I have chosen this career and he certainly hasn't and I don't want to put him in a position he doesn't want to be in."

The Scottish native went on to say: "It is not really that I can't share pictures of him online, and we are not together for the social media aspect of a relationship.

"If we want to share a special moment, we can show it to whoever we want and it doesn't have to be open to the world for us to enjoy it."

The country singing sensation told Sunday Life earlier this year she had to take a step back after a gruelling schedule of 200 gigs a year adversely impacted her health, not least with her meningitis scare four years ago.

But the year out wasn't easy because it sent the rumour mill into overdrive as to where she had gone.

She said: "It's all about rumours, I took a deliberate step back from everything with regards to not only touring but everything in the public eye and social media.

"I just wanted a bit of a break and some 'me time', just to take a step back and re-evaluate where I wanted to go and what dreams and goals I wanted to achieve and how I was going to achieve them."