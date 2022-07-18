Biffy Clyro: Belfast is like a home gig for us

Early NI shows put band on road to the big time, says bass player

Biffy Clyro are set to rock Belfast once again when they take to the SSE Arena stage in November, but it is a gig in a city pub they cherish the most.

With a two-decade career worth of epic songs to choose from, along with the band’s celebrated live reputation, the gig promises to be a major highlight in this year’s concert calendar.

Bass player James Johnston revealed why Northern Ireland occupies a very special place in the heart of the band.

He said: “In many ways it feels like Belfast is a home gig for us — that’s the way we look upon it. I look back at gigs we did in venues like Auntie Annie’s with such affection.

“Those early shows in Belfast really established our connection with the audience and I remember thinking even then just how passionate and fervent the response was.

“We’ve been doing this for 20 years now and those kind of gigs really stick with you and help you to progress.

“I think it’s so important for an artist or a band to have a journey that starts out low-key and then really builds through hard work and dedication.

“When you do the massive shows there is a sense of satisfaction and an understanding that the hard work has paid off.

“I mean, I’m sure if someone had offered us the chance to be the biggest band in the world after one show we’d have jumped at it, but it’s much better to have earned it all along the way.

“I feel as well that with the Belfast audience it’s less ‘band and fan’ and more like us all getting together for a night of music and fun.

“It’s been a while so we’re really buzzing about the November show already. The people in Northern Ireland are very direct and good fun. I’m not even talking in terms of an audience, I mean in general, in the street or in the pub. I’m quite a reserved person so it always entertains me when I meet people like that who are really enthusiastic and up for a good time.”

Biffy have certainly made Northern Ireland a regular stop on their schedule, and James and the rest of the band have very fond memories of early Belfast shows and fond memories of Game of Thrones star-spotting.

James said: “I remember we were really into Game of Thrones and obviously knew so much of it was shot in Northern Ireland. We were playing Vital at Boucher road with Muse and before we went on stage we heard that cast members of Game of Thrones were at the show. So, we peered through a sort of side curtain into the VIP tent area to see if we could see Jon Snow or Daenerys or Jaime Lannister. It was so funny when I look back.”

Fans heading to the SSE show will be treated to material from two new albums effectively — ] A Celebration of Endings and The Myth of the Happily Ever After — the latter album being recorded in lockdown at a farmhouse near the band’s homes in Ayrshire.

James recalled that making the album was almost like a rebirth.

He explained: “We really felt when we were making the record that it was like just having fun as three people who just love working together. It was as if there was no pressure on us at all in terms of deadlines or commitments.

“I don’t think the record company was even aware we were actually recording an album. We just set up and went for it. I’ll be honest, it’s one of my favourite albums we’ve ever done.

“I think since it had been such a difficult time for everyone, it was just great to be able to throw ourselves into the joy of making music again and I honestly think you can hear that really come across on the album.”

Biffy Clyro play the SSE Arena on November 9. A limited number of tickets are available from the box office and Ticketmaster