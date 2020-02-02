Big-money game ends in violence as tempers flare

The winning shot that sparked the fight.

The fight erupted after the pool game

A DISPUTED £6,000 bet over a pool game led to a mass brawl in a Co Armagh social club.

The fighting at Loughgall FC spilled out onto the street and was recorded on mobile phone cameras, with the footage going viral.

At one point a witness gasps: "That's some f*****g killing match. Some man is going to be f*****g killed."

What has become known as the 'Loughall pool hall brawl' began after a pool game for £6,000 ended in controversy.

After the winner sank the final black ball his supporters began whooping, cheering and then taunting friends of the loser.

Within seconds several rows had broken out, with different men going head to head with each other.

The clashes spilled into an entrance area, with two rival groups swinging punches at each other and wrestling on the floor.

Attempts to pull the warring factions apart ended up with at least one good Samaritan being assaulted.

Police officers called to the scene arrested two males on suspicion of assault. They were later freed on bail.

A PSNI spokesman said: "We received a report of a fight involving a number of men, in sports grounds in the area, just before 9.40pm on Saturday (January 25). Police attended the scene and subsequently arrested two men. One, aged 27, was arrested on suspicion of common assault and disorderly behaviour.

Loughgall FC

"The second male, aged 30, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. Both have since been released on bail, pending enquiries."

A spokesman for Loughall FC said: "The incident had nothing to do with Loughgall FC or its members."

It is understood a room at the social club had been booked for a private function and those allegedly involved had no connection to the club.