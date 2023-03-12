Bill Clinton: Omagh families must be consulted during inquiry into atrocity

Ex-US president was on podcast with former taoiseach Bertie Ahern

Bill Clinton has said the families of those killed in the Omagh bomb “need to be consulted” by the British government after it announced plans for a probe into the 1998 atrocity.

An independent inquiry into the Real IRA bomb that killed 29 people, including a woman pregnant with twins, will determine if there were security failings in the lead-up to the atrocity.

The former US president told Bertie Ahern’s As I Remember It podcast that he will “never forget” visiting the town in the aftermath of the attack.

“It was, ironically, the most violent single day in the history of the Troubles,” he said.

Three weeks after the bomb, Mr Clinton stood on Market Street and laid a wreath having met those who were injured and relatives of the dead.

The devastation after the Omagh bomb in 1998 which killed 29 people — © Paul McErlane

On High Street, he recalled seeing flowers laid in front of the shops where some of the victims had worked.

Mr Clinton remembered a “long talk” with the then taoiseach “when you told me if we could just keep the thing on [the peace process] you thought it would be alright because the IRA itself warned these guys never to do anything like that again”.

He appeared to suggest that life post-Good Friday Agreement was “very hard for those IRA people”, explaining that those members had a “very tight-knit sort of separate cell set-up so that many of them never got caught”.

“They were often only called upon to take one violent action a year but they got a cheque every month. Now they were facing, maybe going to work every day in a job less thrilling, I understood it was going to be hard.”

But he added: “l confess I didn’t know what to do when that bomb went off”.

Northern Ireland Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris told the Commons last month that the inquiry would focus on “the four grounds which the court held as giving rise to plausible arguments that the bombing could have been prevented.”

Asked if he supported the investigation, Mr Clinton told the podcast: “I do because that was a mass murder that occurred after the agreement had been reached”.

“They [the Real IRA] can’t say they were fighting for truth and justice and the Irish dream.

“I think there has to be some system set up. There needs to be something just for Omagh, it may not be throwing 30 people in prison for 30 years.

“I think the victims’ groups need to be consulted, I think the citizens need to be consulted. I think the process should not be unilateral, that is it can’t just be what the British think needs to be done. People in the community have to be considered.”