Billy Connolly reveals he loves Orange bands and grew up following them in Scotland

Lapsed Catholic comedian enjoyed watching Orangemen growing up in Glasgow

Billy Connolly has revealed how he loves Orange bands and grew up following them in Scotland.

The 78-year-old comic, who grew up in a Catholic family, has also declared he now hates Catholicism for heaping guilt on the masses.

Parkinson’s-stricken Billy, who has Irish roots, ranted about his childhood: “I was drawn to many Protestant things. I liked the Salvation Army band and used to follow them up the street.

“I liked the Orange Walk too — it looked like such fun. They were probably all headed for hell, but then, absolutely everything I liked was headed for hell.

“I still enjoy the Orange Walk and the Salvation Army. The Orangemen have some good tunes. It’s the only chance you get to hear a fife and drum band.”

The Orange Walk in Glasgow

Glasgow-born Billy added he wouldn’t dare wander in front of an Orange band when he saw them while he was growing up in Scotland as the cops guarding would have whacked him.

He said: “I used to follow the Orange band parade from Crawford Street all the way through Partick. I never crossed in front of them, though; people said the men protecting the parade at the side could legally beat you up with their truncheons if you did that.”

Billy shared his love of Protestant culture in his new memoir, Windswept & Interesting.

It also graphically details the years of sexual abuse he suffered at the hands of his Irish descendant father William.

Billy says in the book about his hatred of the Catholic idea of ‘original sin’ — which states every child is born sinful: “Protestants generally seemed to have a far jollier life than us. I’m still very conflicted about the Catholic Church… a feeling of spiritual bereavement came upon me in my late teens or early twenties, when it dawned on me that I no longer believed it all.

Billy in Belfast in 1974

“After a lot of consideration, I continued to believe that Jesus was an important leader in his time, but I could no longer relate that to Rome, to all the money, black clothes, gold shepherds’ crooks and pointy hats.

“A lot of the beliefs still make me angry. I wish I’d been at the meeting when the concept of original sin was put forth. ‘How shall we go about making people feel so rotten that they feel the urge to go to Mass and give their hard-earned money to the Church?’ ‘I know! We’ll give them a sin as a starter!’ ‘Yeah, that’s good! And let’s make masturbation a sin — we all know people can never avoid doing that… .’

Billy, who has given up stand-up due to his Parkinson’s symptoms, said he now loves Buddhism.

He added: “There’s a sense of goodwill in that philosophy. You start out good. They wish you the best — and presume that you are trying your hardest — which I find very attractive.

“And when the best is thought of you, you naturally feel like doing your best.”