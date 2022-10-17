Birmingham players given dressing-down over IRA chants

We have spoken to them, says club based in city where Provo bombs killed 21 people and injured more than 180

BIRMINGHAM City FC has spoken to four women players who were part of the Republic of Ireland squad filmed chanting a pro-IRA slogan.

The Championship side told Sunday Life it was aware of footage that circulated on social media following Ireland’s historic World Cup qualifying win over Scotland last week.

The video shows some players appearing sing “Ooh, ah, up the ‘Ra” in the dressing room after the 1-0 victory at Hampden Park on Tuesday.

Four members of the Irish national side — Louise Quinn, Lucy Quinn, Jamie Finn and Harriet Scott — also play for Birmingham City’s women’s team.

In 1974 the city was rocked by IRA bombs at two pubs which claimed the lives of 21 people.

In a statement to this newspaper, a club spokesperson said: “The club is aware of chants made by the Republic of Ireland women’s national team.

“Head coach Darren Carter has spoken with the individuals and has reminded them of their responsibilities while representing both Birmingham City and their national team.

“It is paramount that everybody associated with Blues is acutely aware of the second city’s history and the sensitivities that surround this.

“The players involved have expressed regret for their actions and ill judgement.

“The club will be making no further comment.”

DUP Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart had written to the chief executive of Birmingham City, Ian Dutton, asking if the club intended to investigate the issue.

“The chanting of pro-IRA slogans, glorifying the actions of the IRA, will have caused huge hurt amongst victims in your city,” she wrote.

“It is imperative if any of your players were involved that the club take the appropriate course of action to ensure victims’ hurt is recognised.

“This unacceptable behaviour brings severe consequences and has no place in your club.”

Uefa is also investigating “potential inappropriate behaviour” by the Republic of Ireland team.

Manager Vera Pauw has already apologised for the footage, saying: “It’s quite right that it has taken some shine off because this goes deep into the history of Ireland.

“The values that we carry [are] that we have respect for everybody. This is the extreme on the other side.

“It doesn’t matter if the players meant anything or not because they didn’t mean anything with it. It’s a celebration that occurs, but that doesn’t mean that they [shouldn’t] realise what they’re doing.

“If it’s in a private room, it should not happen either.

“We’ve hurt people and we are very, very deeply sorry for that.”

Bombs planted by the IRA at two pubs in the city killed 21 and injured more than 180 in November 1974.

The explosions at the Mulberry Bush and the Tavern in the Town were the biggest loss of life to terrorist acts in England until the 7/7 bombings in London in 2005.

Six men — Hugh Callaghan, Paddy Hill, Gerard Hunter, Richard McIlkenny, William Power and John Walker — were found guilty of carrying out the bombings in 1975.

They spent 16 years in prison before their convictions were overturned by the Court of Appeal in 1991.

The case was one of the worst miscarriages of justice in British legal history.