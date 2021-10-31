Birmingham soldier on three rape charges to face trial in Northern Ireland

A serving soldier accused of multiple rapes against a woman is set to face trial.

Lee Demuth (27) is alleged to have choked and assaulted the woman.

He appeared at Lisburn Magistrates Court by video-link from his solicitor’s office last week and confirmed he was aware of the five charges against him and that he did not object to the preliminary enquiry into the case.

Demuth, understood to be from the Birmingham area but with an address at Thiepval Barracks in Lisburn, is charged with three counts of rape.

He is also charged with attempting to choke the alleged victim in that he tried “to render her insensible, unconscious, or incapable of resistance, with intent” to commit rape.

The fifth charge is common assault.

With all of the offences alleged to have been committed on March 27 this year, the particulars of the offences allege that Demuth committed oral, anal and vaginal rape against the complainant.

During the brief preliminary enquiry (PE) on Thursday, a prosecuting lawyer submitted that the legal papers and statements formed the basis of a case to answer against Demuth, a submission conceded by defence counsel Garrett O’Kane.

The court clerk told the defendant that although not obliged to, he had the right to comment on the charges and to call evidence to the PE on his behalf but he declined the opportunity.

Freeing the alleged rapist on £500 bail and extending legal aid to allow a senior QC to be instructed, Deputy District Judge Gerald Trainor returned the case to Craigavon Crown Court for arraignment for November 30.

As part of his bail conditions, Demuth is barred from contacting the complainant, from entering a specific area of Lisburn and must report to police once a week.