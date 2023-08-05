Blade Runner sequel still set to be shot in NI despite snag

Blockbuster project delayed as strikes bite, but NI Screen confident it will go ahead

Movie chiefs have moved to quell fears the Blade Runner TV sequel will no longer be shot in Northern Ireland.

Filming for Blade Runner 2099 was due to get under way at Belfast’s Harbour Studios earlier this year, but the project has been delayed.

Rumours the multimillion-dollar Amazon production was to be axed entirely have been swirling around the industry in recent months.

Coupled with the writers’ strike in Hollywood, people lined up to work on the sequel have been fearing for its future.

But Northern Ireland Screen insisted the project would be coming to these shores in the near future.

CEO Richard Williams said: “We have spoken to the production and it is not our understanding that Blade Runner 2099 has been cancelled.

“The production was halted due to the ongoing writers’ strike. Since then there has also been strike action by actors.

“The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have been halting productions all over the world.

“We hope for a swift and equitable resolution to the dispute for all parties, allowing US-originated projects to get back into production here.”

His comments will come as relief for the sector, which has had a hard few months.

How to Train Your Dragon, which was also to be shot locally, was recently delayed until next year, leading for a scramble to find alternative jobs by members of the crew.

An insider told Sunday Life: “The postponement of both productions came as a total shock and has really screwed up plans for a lot of people who were banking on them as big pay days.

“The fact they’ve pushed everything into next year is really worrying for lots of crew because they’re now getting the feeling it could be cancelled altogether.

“They were jobs everybody wanted on to and people turned down other work knowing they had either Blade Runner or How to Train Your Dragon in the bag.

“Since those jobs have gone there’s been a mad rush to find alternative employment.

“It’s a nightmare for lots of people who have bills to pay and kids to feed.”