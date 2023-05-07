Bomber Dolours Price was my template for role as Provo: Felicity Jones

Star Wars actress delved into feared terrorist’s history to play republican ‘courier’ in hubby's new thriller Dead Shot

Star Wars actress Felicity Jones took inspiration from IRA bomber Dolours Price for her role in a new movie.

Dead Shot begins with a former republican terrorist called Michael, played by Armagh actor Colin Morgan, witnessing the shooting of his pregnant wife by an SAS officer called Tempest (Aml Ameen).

When the action switches to London, Michael is out for revenge, and Jones’ character is an IRA go-between caught up in the fray.

The actress (39) said she researched Price, who died in 2013, as a way “to understand the headspace of the character”.

She added: “She’s a really intriguing character to be playing. She’s a courier, really. She’s on the ground in London, coordinating the bombings.”

Dolours Price was a member of an IRA group dubbed ‘The Unknowns’ who took alleged informers across the border to be murdered and disappeared.

She admitted being involved in the murder of mother-of-10 Jean McConville, who was abducted from her west Belfast home by the Provos in 1972. Her body was found buried on a beach in Co Louth in 2003.

Dolours Price also led the bombing of London’s Old Bailey in March 1973, which caused the death of a man who suffered a heart attack and injured more than 200 people.

She was jailed alongside her sister Marian and IRA men Hugh Feeney and Gerry Kelly, the latter of whom would become a Sinn Fein MLA decades later.

Price, who had two sons with actor Stephen Rea before they divorced in 2003, was found dead in her Dublin home aged 62 after years battling booze and prescription drug addictions.

Jones, who also watched In the Name of the Father to help prepare for the part, said that while Tempest and Michael were enemies in Dead Shot, “you really root for them”.

She added: “They are really victims of these systems, particularly of the malevolent patriarchal figures behind them.”

Also appearing in the film, which was originally titled Borderland, are Mairead Tyers, who played Auntie Eileen in Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast; Love/Hate’s Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, and Shazam and Green Lantern actor Mark Strong.

The thriller is set in the 1970s and was filmed in Glasgow.

The project was a family affair for Jones, with the film having been written and directed by Charles Guard, her husband, and his brother, Thomas. Another sibling, Tim Guard, edited it.

The Rogue One and The Theory Of Everything actress said: “It just works. It feels very organic. We often have similar instincts.”

The brothers cast Mark Strong and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor as shadowy “bad fathers”, as Charles put it, a theme in the film.

He told Total Film: “We wanted to explore the idea that young men are easily influenced by older men, and how corrosive that can be when the older men don’t necessarily have the future generation’s best interests at heart.

“That was essentially our pitch: to look at masculinity in that way. We have always been intrigued by IRA films or films set within the context of the IRA, from Carol Reed’s Odd Man Out onwards.”

Dead Shot will be shown on Sky Cinema from May 12