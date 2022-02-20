Born-again killer Benny Wiggins moved over harassment claims

Supervised hostel accommodation ‘safer’ for everyone, say authorities

A double-killer has been moved back into supervised accommodation amid claims he has been harassing a woman.

Benny Wiggins (51) had been living in Portadown and doing church outreach work after serving 24 years of a life sentence behind bars.

But he is now holed up in a north Belfast hostel following allegations that he behaved inappropriately towards a female.

Wiggins, who also has two sex convictions, is denying the claim which the authorities are taking seriously.

“The decision was made to move Benny into a hostel for his own safety and that of others,” a source told Sunday Life.

“It was just far too risky to have him living independently on his own. Having him in a supervised hostel keeps everyone safe.”

Wiggins is understood to be distraught that the harassment claims have led to his sex crimes becoming known.

While he has been happy in the past to talk about the murders of disabled alcoholics Andrew Thomas and Thomas Reilly, he has always kept his convictions for unlawful sexual intercourse a closely-guarded secret.

“Other hostel residents have found out and are now calling him ‘Benny the Perv’,” added our source.

“There is no way he can go back to Portadown after this because his neighbours know and they won’t have a sex offender living among them.”

Before his recent problems Wiggins, a born-again Christian, had been touring evangelical churches in Northern Ireland preaching about how he has been ‘saved’ by God.

In November 2020 he told Sunday Life: “I can’t go into the details of the crimes which I was convicted of, other than to say my head was all over the place at the time.

“They will always hang over me, I understand that. I do get that I will never get away from it. What I did was wrong, but I know God has forgiven me, and absolutely my place in heaven is assured.”

Wiggins was 21 years old when he beat Andrew Thomas (54) and Martin Reilly (32) to death in a drug-fuelled robbery at a vacant London squat house in September 1991. The pair, who were both disabled, had been living on the floor below him, and thinking that they had £2,000 stashed away their killer broke into their flat to steal the cash.

Wiggins repeatedly smashed Andrew’s head with an iron bar, before beating a sleeping Martin with the same weapon and dropping a TV on his head. The thug escaped with stolen electrical goods which he sold prior to being arrested four days later.

While in custody Wiggins tried to justify murdering Andrew by claiming that his victim had made sexual advances — an allegation that was never proven.

Jailing him for life in 1992, the trial judge branded the double killer a “compulsive liar” and danger to the public.

Two years later Wiggins was moved from custody in England to Maghaberry Prison. He was eventually freed on licence in 2017, having been thrown off earlier pre-release schemes for drug taking.

Referring to his time in London in the months before he murdered Andrew Thomas and Martin Reilly, Wiggins said: “I was taking drink and I was taking drugs. My life was upside down, back to front and inside out. My life was very, very dark.”

Outlining Wiggins’ long criminal record at a life sentence tariff hearing in 2007, Lord Chief Justice Kerr said he had two convictions for unlawful sexual intercourse, when he was 19, for which he was bound over.