Boss of phone fix firm, who is escape room pioneer in Belfast, faces 'fake goods' rap

Justin Milligan is accused of flogging bootleg headphones and phone cases

This is the owner of the self-styled "leading" phone and computer repair business who is accused of selling counterfeit tech products.

Justin Milligan faces 13 charges in relation to alleged breaches of trademarks at his iPhix businesses in Belfast and Lisburn.

The 38-year-old is alleged to have sold items including earphones and mobile phone cases with the logos of Apple, Samsung, Manchester City, Arsenal and others.

Milligan, from Carryduff on the outskirts of Belfast, is also a pioneer in the growing trend for escape rooms, the themed puzzle-based adventure nights.

According to court documents, Milligan is accused of flogging:

• In ear headphones, a USB cable, grey and red phone cases and a travel adapter all branded Samsung.

• Mobile phone covers branded Arsenal, Manchester City, Adidas and Otterbox.

• A USB power adapter, earpods and 30 pin cable all bearing the Apple logo.

There are similar charges listed against his Lisburn and Belfast premises and all are dated between May and June last year.

The case is due for its first hearing before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

When contacted by Sunday Life, a statement was released on behalf of iPhix: "iPhix can confirm that managing director, Justin Milligan, will appear at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Wednesday on a charge of fraud.

"This is a unique incident in iPhix's 6 year history - iPhix prides itself on providing high quality, genuine products for our loyal customer base.

"iPhix can confirm that following the incident, an extensive review of our stock purchasing procedures was carried out and iPhix worked closely with Trading Standards to put in place measures to ensure that products of this nature do not enter our premises again."

Speaking in a magazine interview last September, Milligan described how his business began when he started repairing phones for his family.

"I bought a job lot of broken phones, around 50, and managed to get 30 or 40 up and running. The knowledge of computers is applicable - they are small laptops, aside from the GSM," explained Milligan.

After he was charged £85 for a half hour phone repair, he said "the light bulb went off" and iPhix began with an ad on Gumtree. "Following a meeting I was in for work, I had 20 missed calls and voicemails - it started to snowball from there. Clearly there was a demand for this," he said.

The firm now has four shops and is even working with companies such as engine parts manufacturing giant, Montupet.

In the same interview, Milligan explained how he also got into setting up escape rooms which he and his brothers already enjoyed as a hobby.

"We travel a lot and are big into the escape rooms. The first thing we do when we travel to a new city is book a steak dinner and book an escape room."

That led to Justin converting the upstairs floor of his Castle Street business in Belfast into two new escape rooms, one centred around the Titanic and another around Jack the Ripper.

"It's so much more advanced than what we have done before. Our prop designer is Mark Maher, who was head prop designer on The Hobbit movies," said Milligan.

"While he's normally big budget Hollywood films, he bought in to myself and the escape rooms. He's designing our props now and a local guy is doing our set design.

"We are trying to raise the bar on a global level."