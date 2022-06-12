Botanic Gardens crowd goes wild for James Blunt

Singer-songwriter rocks Belfast

James Blunt at the Botanic Gardens

Blunt entertaining the crowd

Holly Dorrian (26) and William McFarland (32)

Anna Harper (22) and Sarah Fox (23)

Peter McLean (28) and Courtney Wilson (26)

Gillian Calvert (30) and Darren Kinnier

Fans enjoying the show

Fans enjoying the show

John Toner

THOUSANDS of James Blunt fans flocked to Belfast’s Botanic Gardens last night as he brought his tour to Northern Ireland.

The English singer-songwriter and former soldier played a string of hits as the summer sun set in south Belfast.

Friends Anna Harper (22) and Sarah Fox (23) told Sunday Life: “We’re so ready. We’ve been looking forward to the show for ages and it’s such a nice day. We’re both James Blunt addicts.”

Holly Dorrian (26) and William McFarland (32) were also buzzing.

William said: “To say that we’re excited is an understatement. Holly was in his top five percent of his Spotify listeners, so this is amazing.”

Peter McLean (28) and Courtney Wilson (26) added: “This is our first gig in years. James is a character and he really gets the crowd going.”