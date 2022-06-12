Botanic Gardens crowd goes wild for James Blunt

Singer-songwriter rocks Belfast

THOUSANDS of James Blunt fans flocked to Belfast’s Botanic Gardens last night as he brought his tour to Northern Ireland.

The English singer-songwriter and former soldier played a string of hits as the summer sun set in south Belfast.

Friends Anna Harper (22) and Sarah Fox (23) told Sunday Life: “We’re so ready. We’ve been looking forward to the show for ages and it’s such a nice day. We’re both James Blunt addicts.”

Holly Dorrian (26) and William McFarland (32) were also buzzing.

William said: “To say that we’re excited is an understatement. Holly was in his top five percent of his Spotify listeners, so this is amazing.”

Peter McLean (28) and Courtney Wilson (26) added: “This is our first gig in years. James is a character and he really gets the crowd going.”