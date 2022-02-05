Boxer ‘Super Stevie’ McMullan fighting the odds as family raise funds to aid recovery

Stephen McMullan’s family, including his mother Sylvia (second from right)

STRICKEN Belfast boxer Stephen McMullan is continuing to defy the odds by increasing his range of movement from his hospital bed.

The 25-year-old’s family were told he might never move again after he suffered a massive stroke following an amateur bout in December.

But the heavyweight fighter known as ‘Super Stevie’ because of his unbreakable spirit is proving the experts wrong.

His cousin Mary Toman revealed how he is now moving his legs, fingers, hands and head just eight weeks on from his devastating brain injury.

“Stephen is making movements with his legs, fingers, hands and head. It shows you the spirit of the fella,” said Mary.

“He is defying medical opinion. They said ‘he’s not going to do this and he’s not going to do that’ and he’s proved them wrong so far.”

Mary was speaking at a charity walk in the Waterworks park in north Belfast, close to Stephen’s home, to raise money for his recovery. The Saturday morning event was organised by the Belfast Boxers group and drew good support from his family, friends and wider community, including former boxer Paddy Barnes and current fighters Tyrone McKenna and Tommy McCarthy

Explaining her cousin’s fight to get back on his feet, Mary added: “The charity walk is to raise money for Stephen, which will help with his recovery.

"He has been moved to the stroke ward at the Royal Victoria Hospital where he’s getting physio.

“The doctors want to eventually move him to Musgrave Hospital to continue his recovery, but they won’t have a decision for up to seven weeks.

“Stephen is aware the charity walk is taking place today and that everyone is doing as much as they can for him,” said Mary.

“He will need specialist care when he does get out of hospital and this is what this event is for — for equipment for him and private physio, speech and language therapy.

“We can’t thank people enough, the response from the community has been amazing.”

Stephen — who fought out of Newington Amateur Boxing Club and worked as a joiner — was found unresponsive the day after his bout at the Ulster Elite senior boxing finals.

He spent five weeks battling for his life in an intensive care unit, including over Christmas and the new year, before being moved to a specialist stroke ward.

Stephen’s determination to overcome the odds and walk again has won the admiration of boxers throughout Northern Ireland with ex-world champion Carl Frampton sending him an encouraging video message.

His family has set up a crowd-funding page asking for donations to help raise £15,000 to aid his recovery.

