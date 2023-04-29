Boxer ‘violated court order by contacting his former partner’

A BRONZE medal-winning commonwealth boxer has been charged with breaching a court order banning him from contacting his former partner.

Steven Donnelly is charged with breaching a non-molestation order by contacting his ex “without reasonable excuse” on March 27.

Previous hearings were told the charge related to an alleged “15-second phone call” in which the 34-year-old is said to have left a voicemail asking for his commonwealth medals, boots, shorts and gloves.

Donnelly, from Dunfane Park in Ballymena, was due to be sentenced earlier this month, but the alleged breach meant the case had to be adjourned to a later date.

In addition to convictions for breaching non-molestation orders, he was ordered to complete 18 months of probation and 100 of community service last December after he admitted sexually assaulting a woman.

The court heard that in that case, an intoxicated Donnelly “thrust his penis” towards a woman as he was being ushered out of a bar on October 9, 2021.

He came back a number of hours later, grabbed the victim’s inner thigh and pushed his hand towards her groin as he lifted the woman off the ground while “shouting and sweating aggressively.”

Donnelly was told he would have to sign the sex offenders register for a period of five years.

A judge said that with the defendant’s previous convictions, the sexual assault pointed towards “a certain attitude that you seem to have dealing with females.”

In court on Thursday, a police officer said she believed she could connect Donnelly to the latest offence.

The case was adjourned for two weeks.