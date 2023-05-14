Boy George sings the praises of NI opera that’s ruffled a few feathers among DUP

Show sparked by ex-MP Iris Robinson’s virulent views on homosexuality sells out top theatres in London and Brighton

Pop star Boy George has praised a Belfast company’s production of a controversial opera about the DUP and their former MP Iris Robinson.

The Culture Club singer (61) told members of the cast of Abomination: A DUP Opera he loved the show, which received five-star reviews after a series of sold-out performances in top theatres in London and Brighton.

Composer Conor Mitchell from Lurgan is hoping the enthusiastic response will open more doors in Britain for his award-winning ensemble. They took the productions to England at a cost of £100,000 with a 40-strong team of actors, crew and musicians.

Poster for Abomination: a DUP Opera

Matthew Cavan, who also performs as drag queen Cherrie Ontop, posted a picture of himself and Boy George having lunch before the singer went to see the show.

Cavan said taking part in the opera was one of the biggest honours of his life.

He added: “I truly believe Conor has changed the face of classical music and opera in Northern Ireland. To see him get the recognition he deserves is really exciting.”

The production — a fusion of opera, drag, cabaret and political satire — was hailed as the must-see classical event of the week by the Times newspaper.

Mitchell penned it in the wake of the furore over Iris Robinson’s interview with Stephen Nolan in June 2008 when she called homosexuality an “abomination”.

The interview reopened a fierce debate over gay rights and marriage equality.

Mitchell’s libretto features a verbatim text of part of the Nolan interview together with statements by other DUP figures, including Sammy Wilson MP, who once said of gay people: “They are poofs. I don’t care if they are ratepayers. As far as I am concerned, they are perverts.”

Conor Mitchell

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was invited to see the opera in the Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall, but there was no reply.

Mitchell (45), whose previous works include a Requiem for the Disappeared, the Troubles victims who were killed and secretly buried by republicans, is thrilled by the reaction to Abomination in England.

“I hope it will make people sit up and take notice. And it would be great if it made getting funding easier for us,” he said.

The opera played in London for three nights before transferring to Brighton’s Theatre Royal for another two performances, which had many members of the LGBT community in the audience.

Organisers of the Brighton Festival, which hosted the show, said in a preview: “Bringing this opera to the symbolic heart of gay Britain seems like a homecoming.”

In a five-star review of the Brighton show in The Guardian, Tim Ashley described the opera as a “scathingly brilliant satire about homophobia, hate speech and the people who perpetrate it”.