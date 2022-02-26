‘Boy threatened to stab teachers with scissors’

A 14-year-old boy was arrested at his school after he threatened to stab teachers with scissors, a court was told yesterday.

Lisburn Magistrates Court heard the boy approached the school holding scissors and when spoken to suddenly raised them above his head and shouted “You are all going to die” .

Terrified staff managed to lock the teenager into a reception area at the school and called the police who arrested the boy after they negotiated with him.

Defence counsellor Patrick Devlin said the teenager, who was not produced to listen to the 15 minute hearing, had recently been suspended from school and was on his way to a meeting with teachers that morning.

“He told his mother that he would take things into his own hands and take it out on school staff and that’s exactly what he did,” said the barrister.

Mr Devlin added that after he was interviewed, the teenager had a long conversation with an officer and he seemed to listen to the advice he was given.

District Judge Amanda Brady describing the offences as “very concerning”.

She told the defence barrister: “I don’t think there’s anything you could say that would convince me that he is a suitable candidate for bail.”

Remanding the schoolboy into custody, she adjourned the case to Craigavon Youth Court on March 8.