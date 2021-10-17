BPerfect cosmetics founder Brendan McDowell to star in his own reality TV show

TOP SECRET: Brendan said he can’t yet reveal what channel what he will be appearing on

Make-up mogul and owner of BPerfect cosmetics Brendan McDowell is to be the star of his own fly-on-the-wall documentary series.

He started the brand in 2013 with just £500 and has grown the business into a multimillion-pound empire.

Brendan, from Annalong, Co Down, has also seen his firm become a cult brand among Instagram users, with the popularity of the products now leading to a television show.

Due to start filming in the coming weeks for an as-yet-unnamed TV channel, Brendan told Sunday Life he wanted the series to be an honest portrayal of the business.

He said: “People are going to see the hard work that goes on behind the scenes. I think a lot of people see us on Instagram and think its all candyfloss and bubbles. It looks all very luxurious, but it isn’t always.

“I try to be honest on my socials and show the good days and bad days. I suppose this will be an extension of that.

“The other big thing for me is for people to see that I started a business with £500 and have grown it into a multimillion-pound business. I want people to see that’s possible.

“With no experience or funding or business background, I want people to see they can create something like I have — that’s a big thing for me.

“I’d love for people to be able to see the journey and how it started off so small and grew to what it is today.

“I was approached by a production company while I was on holiday after they had read about the story of my business in the Belfast Telegraph.

“They felt it would make a great fly-on-the-wall TV show because we’re going through a lot of rapid growth and are always doing crazy, wacky things.

“It started from there and we had a few meetings where they did some snippets of filming to get the green light, but it’s now more or less over the line — it’s 99.9 percent there.

“I can’t reveal what production company or channel it’s for just yet though.”

The chief executive of the cosmetics brand, which started off as an online business and now has eight stores across Northern Ireland, said there was no shortage of drama behind the scenes for the film crews to capture.

He explained: “They want to see all the highs and the lows. For example, they are due to start filming soon and we have a load of Boots sets to get out, but it’s being delayed by the backlog from the Suez Canal disaster.

“Everything has gone a bit t*** up and everyone has stuff floating around in the sea, but we only have 48 hours to turn it around when they’re due to arrive, so they’re coming out to film that.

“With the restrictions lifting, we’re doing BPerfect live again, which is a live make-up event involving Instagram make-up artists and entertainers.

“We plan to do that at Cargo by Vertigo and at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast, so they’ll be filming that.

“On Black Friday, we’re getting teepees in the office to do a sleepover as we have a midnight launch of an exclusive Black Friday gift box, so there’s plenty for them to film.

“There’s also a foundation launch coming up. With us being a Northern Irish brand, it’s been a challenge to create a 36-shade foundation range to suit everyone globally, so we’ve been working with a lot of BAME makeup artists across the UK to help us develop the range and that’s another aspect they’re keen to film.

“We’re a bit restricted on diversity here in Northern Ireland, so we had to reach out to people on mainland UK to help us with what is going to be our biggest ever launch.

“You never know what’s going to happen when people are filming you, so it’ll be interesting, but the more real and raw it is, the better for me.”

BPerfect’s business exploded during lockdown and the company was able to start opening physical outlets, which raised some eyebrows during the pandemic.

Brendan added: “We’ve had a great deal of growth this year and it has definitely brought things on a great deal — our business has tripled in the last year.

“We went and opened megastores. People thought we were mad doing it during the middle of the pandemic, but it’s worked in our favour as things open up again.”

