Brakes slammed on school transport overhaul

Plan shelved pending education shake-up

A MAJOR overhaul of free home-to-school transport across Northern Ireland has been put on indefinite hold, it has been revealed.

The review of the current policy had been ‘paused’ during the Covid-19 pandemic but has now been shelved pending an overall shake-up of education.

And Education Minister Michelle McIlveen has come in for criticism after putting the brakes on the transport issue, with around 84,000 pupils already receiving free transport at an annual cost of £81m.

Her predecessor Peter Weir kick-started the review in 2019 after a public consultation showed some parents are prepared to pay for safe transport for their children.

Mrs McIlveen said the policy “was in the process of being reviewed when the pandemic hit and was subsequently put on hold. The review is now paused pending the outcome of the Independent Review of Education.

“Any proposed changes to the structure of the education system would have a fundamental impact on home-to-school transport policy which would need to be considered before progressing any further with a review of transport,” the DUP minister explained.

But Alliance MLA Connie Egan has hit out. “I do not see why the review into school transport could not have been carried out at the same time as the overall review,” she said.

“Parents need help and they need it now. It is not apparent when the overall review will report and any of its proposals will take years to implement. There will have to be further consultation and, of course, an Executive would have to be in place.”

The Alliance education spokeswoman hopes pressure on the minister will be increased when the Assembly education scrutiny committee is able to start work.

“It was being argued in 2018 and 2019 when the review of school transport was first initiated that the policy was just silly. The main issue is that it is very inflexible — post-primary children who live even 2.99 miles away would not be given a place.

“And you would have kids having to carry their PE kits and heavy schoolbags full of books along country roads without any footpaths,” she added.

Pupils are currently eligible for free transport to their schools if they live more than three miles from their post-primary school or two miles from their primary school. Around 84,000 pupils currently benefit — just over a quarter of all pupils in Northern Ireland.

A statement from the Department of Education said the Independent Review Panel is expected to deliver a final report in spring of next year. Work on the transport review was suspended first in March 2020 and then halted almost a year later.

“The six different categories of school defined within the policy are currently fundamental to determining eligibility for free home-to-school transport. Should the independent review make recommendations impacting on the structure and definition of these categories it would potentially have a fundamental impact on pupils’ eligibility,” a spokeperson added.

“As a result of this potential impact, it would be appropriate to await the conclusion of the independent review before the review of home-to-school transport is resumed.”