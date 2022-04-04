Brave women bare their scars in moving photo exhibition to campaign for better Cancer support services for terminally ill patients

Some of the women featured in the exhibition

Cheryl Graham, Julie Lillis and Helen McGarvey, who are all living with secondary cancer

Amanda Steele with the group's manifesto for change at Stormont

Julie Lillis was one of 16 women photographed for the exhibition

A group of women with secondary breast cancer have bared their scars and shared their stories in a compelling photographic exhibition to highlight poor healthcare.

‘Seen to be Heard’ features powerful portraits of 16 ladies aged 37 to 64 who are campaigning for improvements in services for the terminal illness.

They took their fight to Stormont last month, handing over a manifesto for change to the health committee on March 16.

Belfast photographer Jennifer Willis said putting together the exhibition, which will launch in Belfast later this month, had moved her to tears.

Campaigners at Stormont

She joined some of the women at Stormont and used the portraits to show MLAs and health professionals the heart-breaking challenges patients are facing while trying to access support and treatment.

The theme of the exhibition evolved from Jennifer’s response to her good friend Cheryl Graham after she confided details of her diagnosis.

What started as a one-off commission to chart her pal’s journey in photographs quickly snowballed into the campaign it is today.

Jennifer said: “Talking to Cheryl, I realised that whenever women are diagnosed with secondary breast cancer, all the services that were available to them as primary patients just fall away. At the time when they need it most, they have no support.

“Cheryl was telling me about these other women in a similar position who got together in a group because there is basically no support services for secondary breast cancer patients. I offered to help raise awareness.

“None of these women are doing it for themselves. They are doing it for the women that are coming after them, and it’s become much more than just an exhibition because I’ve spent time with each of these women and they’ve become friends.”

Cheryl Graham's exhibition photo

The exhibition combines portraits and the women’s stories for an experience that Jennifer described as a “powerful, raw, yet very sensitive”.

She added: “They have bared their bodies in order to be seen and heard. It just shouldn’t have to be this way.

“It’s just shocking because they are our sisters, our nieces, our granddaughters, our aunties, our wives.

“These are the most important photographs I will ever take. It has been a privilege to be involved with [the project].”

The group’s manifesto calls for access to nurses with expertise in secondary breast cancer across all five health care trusts and access to the same range treatments available in other parts of the UK.

Health Minister Robin Swann recently launched a 10-year cancer strategy to ensure that everyone who needs it has timely access to diagnosis, treatment and care. He also announced that two rapid diagnosis centres were to be set up, at Whiteabbey and South Tyrone hospitals.

Helen McGarvey

Amanda Steele (42), one of the faces behind the ‘Seen to be Heard’ campaign, was diagnosed with primary breast cancer in March 2018.

“In November, I felt a lump in my neck. I got it checked out, and it turned out to be breast cancer that had travelled to the lymph nodes in my neck,” she said.

“When I had a CT scan, it showed I also had enlarged lymph nodes in my central line in my chest. I am essentially dependent on treatment to stay alive.

“I would be a patient representative of a number of cancer-related groups that are trying to advocate for better cancer services in Northern Ireland.

“Through that, I met a couple of ladies who are also living with metastatic breast cancer.

“I’m a big believer in peer support and think it is so important because I’m a 42-year-old woman.

“My friends in my real life have totally different priorities and they are so supportive, but they don’t know what it is like to live with a serious illness.”

Amanda is mum to a seven-year-old and also has 11-year-old twin step-sons.

She hopes her involvement in the campaign can show those in power the “physical and emotional implications” of secondary breast cancer.

She said: “[The exhibition] was really just an opportunity to capture an image that evokes the physical side of what we go through.

“It has become this juggernaut of advocacy, and we are really trying to use the images to highlight the fact that if you have secondary breast cancer in Northern Ireland, the treatment options can be quite limited.”

Amanda also called on politicians to act now to improve services for patients.

“In order to enact change, we need to have it come from the top down,” she said.

“The NHS is a wonderful thing and we are very grateful for the treatment that we have, but it is seriously under-resourced and the number of cancer diagnoses just keep growing.

“I think it is important for our politicians to see the faces behind the statistics.

“I don’t think people understand what cancer is like until they have it or a close family member is diagnosed.

“There is a lot of change required in the system.”

- The exhibition will be officially launched at Belfast Exposed on April 28 at 6pm