Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan reveals Drew Barrymore and Sarah Jessica Parker are fans

Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee, second from left, with cast members Dylan Llewellyn , Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland and Nicola Coughlan when they visited the 'Derry Girls' mural painted by UV Artists on the gable wall of Badger's Bar, Derry.

Bridgerton and Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan has revealed how she is coming to terms with having Hollywood A-listers among her biggest fans.

In April Kim Kardashian said she was “freaking out” that the Galway actress, who plays Penelope Featherington on Netflix’s most popular show, had invited her to a Bridgerton fitting. In a Twitter conversation Nicola said her family on the show was inspired by the Kardashian sisters.

Now the 34-year-old has disclosed more leading lights who have become her fans including movie stars Drew Barrymore and Sarah Jessica Parker.

She told the Times: “I went from 200,000 followers to 1.2 million overnight, which is just ridiculous. Drew Barrymore and Sarah Jessica Parker now follow me. That’s crazy! I’m posting a picture and I’m like, ‘What would Drew Barrymore think? Eighty-two million households is unfathomable, it’s surreal, and the only measure we have of it is online. A million followers on Instagram is a mad number of people.”

She will return to Northern Ireland later this year to film Derry Girls in which she plays schoolgirl Clare Devlin. After graduating from drama school in 2011, she paid her bills with minimum-wage jobs as she struggled to get any acting jobs.

Explaining why she left London broke to go back to Ireland, she said: “I thought, well, I’ve failed. This is obviously not going to happen for me.”

After getting a job at the Old Vic for a festival of short plays, she then auditioned for Derry Girls, which was followed last year by Bridgerton.

Nicola sent in one tape and was offered the role. She burst into tears when she heard that Julie Andrews would be the voice of Penelope’s alter ego, Lady Whistledown.

“How many people in the world can say they job-share with Julie Andrews?,” she said.

“The script didn’t read like a period drama, and I mean that in a good sense. Sometimes they can feel staid, like a dusty painting we can’t touch. Bridgerton gave us room to experiment.”

Actor Regé-Jean Page, who appeared as the Duke of Hastings, won’t be returning for season two and is hotly tipped to become the next James Bond.

When asked if she could be a Bond girl in the future, Nicola laughed: “Definitely not. I could be whoever Judi Dench was. I’ll do anything Judi Dench has done.”