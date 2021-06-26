Bronagh Gallagher ‘always felt out of place’ in Hollywood

Bogside-raised star of The Commitments felt ‘misunderstood’ in LA

Actress and singer Bronagh Gallagher has said she didn’t feel comfortable being a Hollywood star.

The Derry-born star also opened up about leaving her Troubles-hit city as a teen to pursue a showbiz career.

She landed parts in big movies like Pulp Fiction and Star Wars — The Phantom Menace after her big screen breakthrough as Bernie in The Commitments.

In the hit movie The Commitments

Bronagh (49) explained: “I always felt slightly out of place in Los Angeles.

“That was a very precious, extraordinary time with a very gifted director (Pulp Fiction writer Quentin Tarantino).

“I just never felt that, number one, the scripts that I was reading were things that I would really want to do.

“And the heart that I wanted to explore in the acting world was theatre.

“My love was theatre and when I went back to LA it was kind of just to hang out.

HUGE GIG: Bronagh landed a role in the Phantom Menace

“It was all about the music and hanging out on the scene in LA.

“But I never really pursued it as a career out there because I just never felt I was kind of understood.

“I wasn’t, sort of physically I felt, what they were looking for.”

Bronagh said that she and her siblings — older producer sister Louise and older brother Paul — also flew the nest early to pursue careers in the arts as the conflict raged outside their Bogside home.

She said: “We weren’t aware that it was an escape because [music] was my parents’ passion.

“My parents never drank and for people to understand what it was like to grow up in Northern Ireland then, people worked if they were lucky enough to get a job.

Bronagh Gallagher on the red carpet

“Very few people drank. They used to go Mass. They’d buy the fashion, buy the gear to wear out that weekend, and go to the dances.

“Obviously it was horrific and yes, my father did, I think, make a very conscious decision because where we lived we were so subjected so much to what was going on.

“And they were trying to cope with raising three children in the middle of it all. Trying to cope with being safe in a very active traumatised torn area, with extremely intense British military presence right outside our front doors.

“So I suppose we didn’t think it was an escape but we were living in a Free Derry as it were, we were living in the siege.

The British soldiers was all around but the IRA were all around as well.

Speaking to Dundonald-born Colin Murray on his BBC Radio 5 Live show, she said that landing a role in The Commitment movie was “one of those gamechanger crossroads in your life and something that I am eternally grateful for”.

She added: “It was mindblowing. It was a life-changing experience, you know? I mean, I was only 18 when we shot it.”