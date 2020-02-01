Brothers in arms: Gavin Clements gets same tattoo as late brother Stephen

The heartbroken brother of tragic radio DJ Stephen Clements has paid another touching tribute to his beloved sibling.

Following the memorial-style billboard featuring the 47-year-old BBC presenter, Gavin Clements has gone one step further and inked his own permanent reminder of Stephen.

Gavin posted on Twitter last week a tattoo on his left arm of their grandparents’ names which is exactly the same as one worn by his brother.

Thanking the tattoo artist Willy Grattan, Gavin said of the symbols: “It means everything to me, and I will never be able to repay you. I will be back.”

Mr Grattan was equally as touched, writing of his work: “Days like this are when I love my job the most! After the tragic death of his brother.

Gavin Clements wanted to recreate the tattoos Stephen had on his arms and place them on his own arm forever. Today was not only an honour but a pleasure!”

The heartfelt gesture was met with heaps of praise from fans of the former Q Radio DJ turned Radio Ulster host, which comes just over three weeks after his death.

“Brilliant mate, it’s great to be able to do something that means so much,” wrote one well wisher.

Another said: “Unbelievable bud! The big dog would be immensely proud!”

Gavin Clements with the same tattoo as his brother Stephen Clements.

Yesterday, a billboard was erected along the main road through Stephen’s home town of Carrickfergus.

It features a beaming Stephen surrounded by tweets from friends, colleagues and other celebrities after his passing.

Among them are messages from Eamonn Holmes, Stephen Nolan and Colin Murray, along with actress Bronagh Waugh.

John Stewart, Ulster Unionist MLA for East Antrim, said of the billboard: “What a great tribute to Stephen. Would love this to stay for ever as a constant reminder of his amazing smile and wonderful character.”

A Twitter account set up by his family to remember the married father-of-two thanked printing firm Alexander Boyd and Stephen’s friend Larry Goodey for their part in setting up the temporary memorial.

The display was also reportedly replicated on a screen at Crusaders’ football ground on Friday.