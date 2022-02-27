Brothers linked to £3m drugs seizure ‘destined for East Belfast UVF and other gangs’

A £3 million drugs seizure — one of the biggest ever found by police in Northern Ireland — is being linked to two businessmen brothers from Co Down.

The siblings, who are aged in their 30s, are considered the largest cocaine suppliers in the country and count among their customers the East Belfast UVF and organised crime gangs based in Newry.

Such is their wealth that they often travel by helicopter, using two firms, not connected to them, to launder cash.

The loss of £3m of cocaine and cannabis found by cops at Belfast docks earlier this month has put a serious dent in their pockets.

Welcoming the find, Detective Inspector Conor Sweeney, from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch, said: “To be able to make a seizure such as this and the other ones we have had in the past, it is not just hitting one organised crime gang, it is hitting multiple organised crime gangs.”

Detectives initially discovered £1.8million of class A and class B drugs when they stopped a lorry in the early hours of February 12. However, follow-up searches of the vehicle uncovered a further £1.2million worth of cocaine and cannabis hidden under the floor of the trailer.

The seizure forms part of a PSNI investigation codenamed Operation Fusion, which specifically targets the importation of drugs into Northern Ireland’s ports

In the past year it has resulted in around £20m of drugs being taken off the streets, a significant portion of which belonged to the businessmen brothers. A £1.6m cocaine find made at Belfast harbour in February last year is also being linked to them.

Criminal insiders say the brothers’ rise was helped by their ability to quickly launder large amounts of cash through companies belonging to friends.

“They own their own profitable firm which was set up by their father, but in no way would it generate enough money to fund their lifestyles,” a source told Sunday Life.

“The brothers supply the East Belfast UVF and drugs gangs in south Down and they are protected by them in return. The £3m worth of drugs seized in Belfast harbour was their load.”

DI Sweeney said the cocaine and cannabis haul would have ended up in the hands of organised crime gangs in Northern Ireland including paramilitaries.

He added: “It is terrifying to think of what that money could be used to fund, in terms of buying weaponry, being used to further exert their influence and grip over the local communities.

“To be able to make a seizure such as this and the other ones we have had in the past, it is not just hitting one organised crime gang, it is hitting multiple organised crime gangs.

“They have come in from outside of Northern Ireland, so that has been facilitated by organised crime gangs in other countries, including England and possibly further abroad.

“We have our organised crime gangs within Northern Ireland that are working in contact with them.

“Typically in terms of the large seizures that we do get, they will go to supply multiple organised crime gangs and some of those will be paramilitary organised crime gangs on both sides of the community.”

Co Down lorry driver Andrew Stafford appeared in court last week accused of driving the lorry in which the £3m drugs haul was discovered.

Charged with possessing cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply, the 36-year-old told police during interview that he was “acting under duress” to pay off a £7,000 debt.

A solicitor for Stafford told Belfast Magistrates Court: “He said he was preyed upon by people who knew he had a lorry. He felt sick to the stomach, he was in fear and tried to back out but wasn’t allowed to. These people targeted him, and once they lured him in, he could not get out. He’s horrified by the situation he found himself in, he’s a broken man.”

Stafford, with an address at the Carrickmannon Road in Crossgar, was remanded in custody and will appear in court again next month.