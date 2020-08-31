Brothers who own Game of Thrones direwolves launch NI CBD firm

William Mulhall of Direwolf Tours in front of Audley's Castle, in Co Down, with Thor (left) and Odin, two Northern Inuit dogs he owns which played 'direwolves' in the hit HBO fantasy drama, Game Of Thrones.

The owners of a pair of famous dogs who starred in global hit TV show Game Of Thrones have launched their own cannabidiol (CBD) company.

William Mulhall, from Co Down, and his two brothers Ross and Caelan, set up Flow CBD recently after using the cannabis derivative to treat themselves and their dogs over the last two years.

Former GoT dire wolf star Odin (10) died of cancer earlier this year and Mr Mulhall said CBD not only helped the famous hound on his final journey but also helped the family with their own struggles.

Speaking to Sunday Life, he said: "We found it helps relax your mind and quiet the unnecessary noise inside your head.

"Over the pandemic anxiety has increased and my family and I experienced the loss of a good friend over Christmas and then we lost our dog Odin in March and CBD was actually what we were using pretty much the entire time to just kind of reduce the amount of anxiety and the stuff that was too much to bear.

"It helped us relax and sleep better; throughout all that and the pandemic, we have personally been using it quite a lot.

"Odin had cancer and it was very far on by the time we started using the CBD, we were really hoping for a miracle, but what we did find is that it helped him to relax on the long car journeys to and from Dublin for treatment.

"It also helped him relax in the evenings despite the affect of the medicines, it just made him a lot more chilled in his final few days and weeks.

"CBD was something my brothers and I had been thinking about for around two years now, we just saw that it was something that was at the forefront of medicinal cannabis products and becoming more tolerated, we felt there must be something in it as it had done so well in America.

"So we started looking into and using it and quickly realised the benefits were quite significant.

Jon Snow with dire wolf in GOT

"We used it with our dogs (Odin and Thor) who are very famous globally, mainly as the dire wolves from Game Of Thrones, but before we did that we wanted to make sure it was fit enough for them.

"Odin sadly passed away in March and while we were chatting back and forth with vets during his treatment we mentioned we were using the CBD and they said there was no signs it conflicts with any medication and they could only see benefits for it.

"One of the vets we work with actually told us about a study in the United States in which they are researching the use of CBD in treating dogs for arthritis which is incredible.

"It can apparently help relieve pain and inflammation in older dogs and we're continuing to use it with our other Northern Inuit Thor who's getting a bit old and has been in and out of hydrotherapy for the last few years but it didn't seem to be helping.

"With CBD he's actually fully relaxed and is prancing about like a puppy again with our new dog which is great, it's something we never thought would be so effective, it's incredible.

"We also use it for the little puppy dog who is afraid of fireworks and loud bangs, he gets car sick as well and it helps with that."

Mr Mulhall and his brothers, who also operate a Game Of Thrones tour company, say they want to help others going through similar experiences and normalise the use of CBD.

He added: "We started telling friends and family about it and decided we didn't like the way it was seemingly marketed towards cannabis users, with this new company we're trying to break down the stigma attached to that.

"We wanted to appeal to people who don't use marijuana but would benefit from CBD and that's why we started Flow.

"We really want to get across the point this is CBD, not THC, so it's not psychoactive but it well help with sleep, relaxation and potentially a number of other health conditions.

"We're approaching it from two fronts, we're approaching it for benefits for both humans and our pets as well.

"We just want to try and help as many people as possible, it helped us and our friends and family and if anyone is curious about it they should check us out."

In an earlier version of this story it was incorrectly stated this was the first CBD company in Northern Ireland.