Buckie Thistle kings for horror writer Stephen

Buckie Thistle are name-checked in Stephen King's book If It Bleeds

Linfield FC will have one of the world’s most famous horror writers rooting for their little-known opponents when they play them in Scotland later this month.

Stephen King, who has sold more than 350m books, including Carrie, Misery and The Shining, is a cross-Atlantic supporter of the colourfully named Buckie Thistle, from the north of Scotland.

The Irish League champions have been drawn to play the Highland League side on January 24 in the third round of the Scottish Challenge Cup.

Though the tiny club from the small town of Buckie on the Moray Firth plays in front of crowds averaging just a few hundred, they have found themselves on the world football map thanks to King.

That’s because in 2020 he name-checked Buckie Thistle in his book If It Bleeds.

The publication is a collection of four novellas, one of which centres on a bomb attack at an American school participating in an exchange programme with a school in Scotland whose children learned about baseball and the Pittsburgh Pirates while the US students found out more about football and Buckie Thistle.

King said he picked the club for his book because of their “gorgeous name”.

After an exchange of emails, he sent Buckie Thistle two signed books, one of which raised £900 in an auction. The other has pride of place in the club’s trophy cabinet.

In return, Thistle officials sent the 75-year-old a club shirt and scarf, which he donned for a photograph, after saying he was “over the moon” and wishing the club well.

Linfield fans are bemused by the news of Buckie Thistle’s celebrity backer.

Bangor-based Linfield supporter Haydn Milligan, who is also a football historian, said: “It really is a bizarre link-up between the club and King.

“Coincidentally, I am a huge admirer of Stephen King and I have read many of his books, but there’s no indication that he has ever seen, or plans to see, Buckie Thistle in action.

“I just hope that Buckie don’t turn out to be a horror story for the Blues.”