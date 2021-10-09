Burglar caught on camera smashing in back door

Video door bell catches brazen intruder at work

Footage shows the man attempting to smash his way into the residential property.

POLICE are investigating after a brazen burglar was caught on a doorbell camera smashing his way into a residential property with a large heavy object.

Footage of the incident was circulated on social media last week and depicted the dozy criminal walking up to the property and trying the front door whilst being filmed by a video-enabled doorbell.

Footage from a separate camera then shows the burglar in the back garden of the Co. Antrim property repeatedly trying to smash the back door in with a large heavy object.

After several attempts the man succeeds in breaking a window and gaining entry to the address before cash was stolen.

A PSNI spokesman said: “Police are appealing for information following a burglary in the Antrim Road area of Newtownabbey.

“It was reported that at around 11am on Wednesday 6th October that a man had gained entry to a property in Newtownabbey. It is believed a sum of money and other items were taken.

"We are appealing for anyone with information, who was in the area at the time or who may have dashcam footage, to contact us.”

It is understood the PSNI are not investigating the burglary in connection with a recent spate of break-ins in the nearby Glengormley area.