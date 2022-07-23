Burglar set fire to prison outbuilding

A MAN burgled and set fire to a building in the grounds of a prison, prompting a judge to say: “Generally, people try to break out of Hydebank Wood rather than break in to it.”

Gary Collins pleaded guilty to arson and criminal damage to a building belonging to Hydebank Young Offenders Centre.

The 21-year-old, from Crossreagh Drive in Newtownabbey, also admitted stealing screwdrivers, keys, gloves and an e-cigarette.

A prosecutor said a fire occurred at a “derelict building”. When security staff saw a damaged window they saw a male who addressed one of them by name, causing them to believe he had been a “previous inmate”.

Collins had been reported as a missing person, and the prosecutor said he told police he had “slept in a wooded area outside Hydebank” and lit a fire to keep himself warm.

He told police he broke a window to get into a portable building and “walked around the abandoned building and tried to open gates” before lighting a fire in an archway which he left unattended.

A defence lawyer said it “was a shed in the grounds of Hydebank” that was “just outside a secure area”.

The judge said it was a “pretty unusual” case and that it was Collins’ third conviction for arson.

He deferred sentencing until next July and asked for positive engagement from Collins with an existing probation order and no further offending.

He said that if Collins stuck to those conditions, a non-custodial option could be considered.

But the defendant was also warned: “If you set alight to anything else in the meantime, you give the court no option [but to jail you].”