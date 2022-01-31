Burglar stole from charity that rescued him from park bench

J​​​​​​udge slams crack addict’s ‘breach of trust’

A sneaky drug addict stole £2,800 from a charity which had taken him off a “freezing” park bench and found him accommodation, a court has heard.

Stephen McAleese also made a malicious allegation against the charity’s secretary, accusing her of stealing from him. Jailing the Co Antrim man, a judge said he could not think of a worse breach of trust.

The 31-year-old, who spent the cash on crack cocaine, was sentenced to eight months in jail by District Judge Nigel Broderick at Antrim Magistrates Court sitting in Ballymena for stealing from the charity Tidal in Toomebridge.

The judge told McAleese the secretary of Tidal had “literally taken you off a park bench one freezing February evening” and then helped him with medical appointments and obtaining Housing Executive accommodation.

“And then you make an outrageous allegation against her that she stole your money, totally unfounded and malicious,” said Mr Broderick.

“Armed with some knowledge of where there is some cash, you proceed to break in and steal £2,800 and she felt personally obliged to pay that money back out of her own pocket,” declared the judge.

On the day his case was due to be contested McAleese, from Ballydugennan Villas in Toomebridge, entered an eleventh hour guilty plea to burglary at Tidal’s office on Main Street in his home town in December 2020 and stealing £2,800 in cash.

Tidal is a community organisation in the village, providing amenities and services, including the creation of employment opportunities.

In court on Tuesday, a prosecuting lawyer said the charity’s secretary took McAleese under her wing and as well as helping him get his life back on track, there was an arrangement where she would regularly lend him money but not before the initial amount was paid back.

That continued until McAleese accused her of stealing his money but the court heard he was in the office one day and had seen cash in an envelope in a cupboard.

When the secretary went back to work, she discovered the office had been broken into, a hole punched through the cupboard and the cash-filled envelope stolen.

But McAleese had cut himself when he broke in and his DNA was found in blood at the scene.

When was arrested and interviewed, he could not provide any explanation as to why his blood would be there, but told police, “Do I look like I have £2,800 — I’m skint!”

McAleese maintained that stance until the day of his trial when he eventually confessed his guilt and defence counsel Neil Moore suggested he had difficulty accepting it was him because he was so “ashamed and disgusted.”

“It appeared that the entirety of the money went on crack cocaine, an awful waste of money but it shows you where his life was at the time,” said the barrister.

McAleese was initially taken to the cells but freed on £500 bail pending an appeal of the sentence.