Burglary accused ‘duped 87-year-old woman’

Man faces trial over alleged sneak theft

A man who allegedly duped his way into the home of an 87-year-old woman and stole her purse has been ordered to stand trial accused of burglary.

Liam Valliday appeared in person at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena where he confirmed he was aware of the single charge against him and did not object to a preliminary enquiry into the case.

Valliday, from Suffolk Square in the town, is accused of burglary of a domestic property on Bleerick Drive, also in Antrim, on September 8 last year.

None of the facts surrounding the charge were opened on Tuesday but previous courts heard claims the 87-year-old was at her home when there was a knock at her door at around 6am.

Courts heard that when she opened the door she was allegedly confronted by a “shaking” male who claimed that his girlfriend “had just done herself in....and he had lost his mobile phone.”

The pensioner gave him a cigarette and went to the toilet, asking him to write his name down and when she came back but she later discovered her purse containing £100 and £50 worth of cigarettes were missing.

In court on Tuesday a prosecuting lawyer submitted the legal papers and statements formed the bases of a prima facie case against Valliday, a submission conceded by defence counsel Aaron Thompson.

Freeing Valliday on his own bail of £500, District Judge Nigel Broderick returned the case to Antrim Crown Court and scheduled the arraignment hearing for November 19.