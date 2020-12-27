Businesses' nightmare after Christmas as Northern Ireland shops close for six weeks Covid lockdown

As a new lockdown came into force here yesterday in a third attempt to control the spread of coronavirus, business leaders said the outlook was desperate.

The first week of the measures are the toughest yet, with a form of curfew in operation from 8pm to 6am.

Non-essential retail will close for the next six weeks, as will close-contact services, and hospitality outlets will be limited to takeaway services.

Hospitality Ulster's Colin Neill told Sunday Life the outlook for the industry was bleak and he hoped this lockdown would be the last.

Colin Neill of Hospitality Ulster

He said: "Our traditional non-food pubs have hardly been open since St Patrick's Day. They've only been open three weeks at the most.

"The food pubs, hotels and restaurants have been running under severe restrictions when they were open.

"It actually got to the point where we thought a full lockdown, although we didn't want it, we would support it because we have got to get control of this.

"We can't limp on continuously like this. Make no mistake about it, the price for will be high. There will be more businesses and jobs which won't be there at the end of it.

"We need to get to the point where we don't open hospitality until it's permanent or at least sustainable, with some of the restrictions gone so we can sustain a level of income and certainty."

During the new lockdown, organised sport will be banned, with elite athletes included in the prohibition for the first week.

Glyn Roberts

Glyn Roberts from Retail NI said the coming weeks would be extremely difficult for small businesses.

"It's going to be a really tough few months ahead for independent retailers," he added.

"This lockdown unfortunately impacts on smaller businesses and independent retailers.

"We're in a situation where you can do click and collect with a large supermarket, but you can't do that with an independent retailer, which has caused a huge amount of resentment."

Stormont's chief scientific adviser Professor Ian Young previously said Northern Ireland would have witnessed thousands of Covid-19 deaths if no action had been taken to suppress the pandemic.