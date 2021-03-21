'Butch lesbian' Arlene Foster line in Fern Brady's BBC comedy routine angers DUP

The DUP has hit out at a controversial bisexual comedian for repeatedly branding Arlene Foster a closeted "butch lesbian" in a new BBC stand-up special.

The party leader and first minister was accused of being in denial of her sexuality during a stand-up special featuring Fern Brady aired on BBC One last week.

Funnywoman Brady (34) was slammed by viewers and the DUP in 2018 for saying during a comedy show Mrs Foster looked like "a butch lesbian masquerading as a straight woman in charge of the DUP".

First Minster Arlene Foster

Despite the outrage, the Beeb aired Brady's new hour-long comedy special, Power & Chaos, last week - and the star revelled in trying to wind the DUP up again.

The West Lothian native uses it to repeat and expand on her lesbian attack on Mrs Foster, and says the DUP is a party that hates "women and gay people".

The comic ranted in her new stand-up show her agent warned her she could be kneecapped by the DUP for making jokes about Mrs Foster.

She justified her initial 2018 outburst by saying in her special she was speaking from experience as she is bisexual.

Brady said: "Dead exciting to have a scandal as a comedian, and mine started because I was doing some material about a political party called the DUP.

"Some of you know who they are - if you don't, they're these Northern Irish Christian politicians. They hate women and gay people, even though their leader is a stone butch lesbian who doesn't realise she's gay yet. Her name is Arlene Foster.

"I did some material about Arlene Foster saying she was a homophobe because she was secretly gay, and I then performed it on a little known channel called BBC One.

"The BBC One lawyers checked it, I thought I was fine, and then the programme came out two days later, and I was made aware of a newspaper story with the headline, 'The DUP demand an apology from the BBC over comedian's gay jibes' - then there was an unflattering picture of me.

"I was very excited, but my agent got on the phone straight away: 'Don't get into an argument with these politicians, they're not messing about, they'll shoot your knees off - stay off Twitter, stay off the internet for one day'.

"I was like, 'Okay, daddy, I'll be good'. In my head, I'm like, 'I haven't felt this alive in years.'"

Sources close to the DUP said in 2018 the BBC's decision to broadcast Brady's "offensive onslaught" was disgraceful and warranted an immediate apology.

DUP MLA Christopher Stalford

DUP MLA Christopher Stalford yesterday told Sunday Life: "Not all comedians will repeat the same material so often, but the content says more about her than it does about Arlene Foster."

The BBC said: "This is an acquired stand-up comedy performance, broadcast as part of the BBC's Festival of Funny season, which showcased a range of content with different comedic styles and in Power & Chaos, Fern, who has an established brand of humour, expresses her own opinions on a range of topics and experience."