Calls to save wild ponies in Mournes

A CALL has been made to save and keep wild ponies which have been living on the slopes of the Mountains of Mourne for hundreds of years.

DUP councillor Glyn Hanna has revealed that the PSNI is looking to set up talks to discuss the future of up to 100 wild ponies on the mountains.

Efforts began over the summer months by an animal welfare group to bring some of them off the Mournes, amid concerns for their welfare.

But Mr Hanna, a member of Newry, Mourne and Down Council, claims many of the ponies have been living in the eastern part and central area of the Mournes for hundreds of years, and are an important part of the eco-system and need to be properly managed.

``Most locals want to keep the ponies on the mountains,'' he explained.

``I am really concerned we will end up with no wild ponies, even though they have lived in the area from Annalong, Glassdrumman and to Bloody Bridge at Newcastle for generations,'' he said.

``These ponies add character to the mountains, which would be empty of larger wild animals if the ponies are taken off permanently. They play a massive part in the eco-system, eating rough, course vegetation that sheep or cattle would never eat. They also need to remain to prevent the mountains becoming overgrown with heather and whin bushes.''

The councillor said he accepts there is a welfare issue with some of the ponies and supports the actions taken to help them but he draws a distinction between wild ponies that have been there for years and abandoned pet ponies.

``The police are trying to arrange a meeting. I hope everyone works together to sort this problem and keep the wild ponies on the mountains.

``I have been in touch with a lot of government bodies and no wants to take responsibility for the ponies. Like everyone else I do not want to see any animal suffer. ''