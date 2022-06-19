Calvin Harris found love: Newly engaged star DJ flies in from Ibiza for sold-out Belsonic show

Fresh from proposing, smitten star flies in from Ibiza for sold-out Belfast Belsonic show

Matthew Milligan from Castlewellan, Nicky Sayers from Strabane and Conor O'Carroll from Portadown

Calvin Harris fans Caoimhe and Rory Bonnes celebrate being 17 years married at Belsonic

Newly engaged Calvin Harris kicked off the Summer with a giant gig last night as thousands of music lovers danced the night away listening to his Sweet Nothings.

The Scottish DJ and producer wowed fans at the Belsonic festival in Belfast’s Ormeau Park after jetting in from Ibiza straight after a set at the island’s famous Ushuaïa nightclub.

His set-list included plenty of his chart-topping hits, recorded alongside the likes of Rihanna, Dua Lipa and Sam Smith, leaving fans ecstatic.

Organisers estimate upwards of 15,000 people attended the sold-out concert, with production duo Mark Richards & James Eliot, aka Solardo, supporting.

Picture This and The Vamps headline tonight’s Belsonic event, while the coming week sees Lewis Capaldi, Liam Gallagher, Scooter and Dermot Kennedy take the stage.

DJ Calvin (38) announced his engagement to radio presenter Vick Hope after the pair went public with their romance at the Chelsea Flower Show last month.

He popped the question to his beau on his Ibiza farm before presenting her with a huge diamond engagement ring.

The former Capital Radio star (32) was later snapped showing off her massive sparkler at Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

Pals of the pair previously revealed how the Scotsman popped the question under his favourite tree on his farm.

The romantic proposal came just five months after the pair started talking to one another, and they’re now planning a huge wedding on the island.

An insider previously told The Sun: “Calvin proposed to Vick under his favourite tree on his farm Terra Masia in Ibiza.

“Vick said yes immediately. She is madly in love with Calvin and could not be any happier.

“She has been wearing her ring for weeks now, but no one really noticed.

“Of course her Radio 1 colleagues spotted it immediately and it’s been an open secret there. Everyone is so happy for her.

“Vick has been telling people they are going to be getting married in Ibiza.

“It’s a really special place for them both now and where they want to spend their lives together.

“Vick’s mum is helping her to plan the wedding and they’re already putting together mood boards.

“It was a shock for some people because it happened so quickly, but it is obvious how happy they make each other.”

The Scottish DJ split from his supermodel girlfriend Aarika Wolf earlier this year after a four-year relationship.