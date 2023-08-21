Campaign to save Moira dog adventure park from closure

A petition has been launched to save a popular doggy play park from closure.

More than 2,000 people have already backed Eileen Taylor’s drive to save the Unleashed Dog Park, which ran afoul of council planners last year.

She set it up on land attached to her home on Bridge Road in Moira during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since opening in 2021 it has earned rave reviews and had countless customers.

The park is a one-and-a-half acre space with an obstacle course and play equipment.

Eileen allows a maximum of six dogs in each 50-minute slot, with the condition the animals already know each other.

Everyone gets 10 minutes at the end to leave before the next customers arrive.

Eileen Taylor and her two-year-old collie Buddy (Picture by Stephen Hamilton)

Following a visit from planners at Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Eileen was told she would need to apply for permission for a change of use in the land, which had been registered for agricultural purposes.

What she hoped would be a straightforward application was refused — a decision she is now appealing.

Eileen said: “When we opened we had local MLAs and councillors out to see the park.

“They were absolutely fantastic, said it was a great wee business and wished us well.

“The planners came out and weren’t even sure if there was an issue, but they came back to say we needed to apply for permission for a change of use from agricultural land, which we did.”

Refusing permission, the planners said: “There are no overriding reasons why this development is essential in this rural location and could not be located within a settlement.”

They also concluded the park was “not compatible with surrounding land uses” and had “failed to demonstrate it would not harm the amenities of nearby residents by reason of noise or general disturbance”.

But Eileen said: “It just doesn’t make sense to me to say that a settlement or built-up community would be a better place for a dog park.

“In the countryside there are no distractions for the dogs such as traffic, kids playing or noise from motorbikes, which would cause dogs to bark their heads off.

“We’ve had environmental health out three or four times and they have reported there is no noise.

“I am a person who hates unfairness, and I just feel that the reasons given are not fair.

“Now we have to go through an appeal and have to employ a planning consultant, which to a small business is a lot of money.

“We limit the dog numbers, we limit the times, we basically limit everything.

“We could make it a big commercial enterprise, but we haven’t out of respect for the neighbours and the character of the area.”

Eileen and Buddy playing catch

Eileen’s petition has been signed by more than 2,300 people so far.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council said: “The council’s decision to refuse planning permission for the proposed development is the subject of an appeal which is currently being considered by the Planning Appeals Commission.

“It would not be appropriate for the council to comment on the matters raised while that appeal remains live.”

To add your name to Eileen’s petition, visit https://tinyurl.com/ycxznmwe