Cancer-ridden collie’s owner to appeal prison term

A cruel dog owner let his collie suffer from cancer for 18 months before it was seized and put out of its misery.

Francis Alexander Orr was handed six months in jail but freed for an appeal.

The 60-year-old was convicted of causing unnecessary suffering to the dog, named Harley, in March last year.

In court in Ballymena on Tuesday, Orr was told he had two options: serve his sentence at Maghaberry Prison, or apply for bail to launch an appeal.

“We will go for the appeal,” the defendant told District Judge Nigel Broderick, who described the case as one of the worst he has encountered.

The court was told the 14-year-old collie needed surgery to remove an abscess in September 2019.

Nine months later, with the mass much larger and Harley “barely eating or drinking,” it was recommended the pet be put down.

A prosecution lawyer told the court Orr said he “wanted to take the dog home to say goodbye to the children, and the vet agreed, giving him a couple of days’ worth of strong pain medication”.

But the court heard he failed to take Harley back to the vet and there was no further interaction with animal professionals until March last year.

That came after a member of the public saw the dog with an open, oozing wound and raised the alarm.

It transpired the abscess had burst, causing an infection, but Orr still refused to have Harley put to sleep, which only happened on foot of a warrant.

Examination of the dog showed the cancer had spread throughout its body and caused “long-term suffering”.

The prosecution argued the length of time the animal was left in pain was an aggravating factor in the case.

But representing himself, Orr, from Carn Drive in Newtownabbey, said: “You took my dog and you killed it too early.”

The judge rejected this claim and said he could not understand why the defendant did not take the vet’s advice.

In addition to the six-month jail sentence, Orr was banned from owning or having any other animal.