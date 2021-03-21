Cancer-stricken Sarah Harding recalls emotional evening with Nadine Coyle

Nadine Coyle spent an emotional pre-Christmas evening with her cancer-battling Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding, a new book has revealed.

In her autobiography Hear Me Out, cancer-stricken Sarah (39) says she and the Derry singer got together at her home in Manchester for "an early Christmas do".

Sarah disclosed last summer that she was suffering from stage four breast cancer. Doctors have warned she is unlikely to live through another Christmas, despite a mastectomy and tough rounds of chemotherapy.

In her book, Sarah - whose cancer has spread to her spine, lungs and brain - reveals: "The occasion that night was an early Christmas do, and not only did Nadine cook but she also cleaned up everything afterwards.

"She whipped up the most fabulous dinner: langoustines and scallops followed by seafood linguini.

"We went all out, buying a mini Christmas tree which we decorated together, swapping presents.

"Throughout the evening, we all had our moments of hysterical laughter followed by tears.

"At one point, Nadine told me in no uncertain terms how much she cared about me: 'You don't understand, Sarah. I love you.'

"It was partially fuelled by wine, but I also knew in my heart that she meant every word she said.

"It was quite an emotional night, and the drinks made it even more so.

"After everyone had gone, I sat up late into the night talking to Nadine while we ate cheese and biscuits.

"Okay, so it wasn't like the nights of wild partying I did back in the day, but it was still very special."

Nadine writes a tribute chapter to the former party animal in her new memoir, saying that she is "fortunate enough" to have gotten to know all aspects of Sarah's personality besides her wild side.

Sarah is now clinging to hope after being told that the tumours in her brain and lungs have shrunk.

The cancer will probably prevent her from having children naturally if she does beat it.