Cancer survivors bare their post-op bodies for exhibit

Some of the women who took part in the project

Breast cancer patients have bravely got their post-op boobs out for an art exhibition set to go on tour.

In what proved to be a powerful healing process for the group of 22 ladies from Lurgan, they each created works of art from plaster casts of their breasts after surgery.

The women, all members of the Knitted Knockers breast cancer survivors’ support group, put their casts on display in The MAC in Belfast.

They hope to promote the cathartic benefits of their creative project by taking their exhibition on tour to other breast cancer support groups.

Many of the women struggled with body dysmorphia after losing a breast or having part of it removed.

Knitted Knockers founder Joanne Harris said: “We didn’t realise it would have such a powerful impact.

“It allowed the women to open up about their feelings, and some of the ladies claimed ownership of their bodies again.

“We had one lady who hadn’t been swimming on holiday for years, and after taking part in the project, she got one of our swimming knockers and is now no longer self-conscious about showing her body.

“As a support group for breast cancer survivors, we wanted to help women with body acceptance and help them get their confidence back, and it has really made a big difference.

“It was also a creative process, and a lot of the women who hadn’t done art since school really enjoyed decorating their busts.

“When they saw the breast casts all together for the first time, it was very emotional.

“The women knew each other through the support group, but no one knew who had got a left boob off, or a right one, or who had a lumpectomy.

“Laying bare the impact on their bodies was very empowering for them.”

The group makes breast prostheses for women who have had breast cancer and undergone a mastectomy or lumpectomy.

The charity, Based at Brownlow House in Lurgan, recently opened a new hub for breast cancer patients.

More than 200 knitters across Northern Ireland help create between 3,000 and 5,000 knockers every year.

Gordons Chemist supports the charity by taking orders for whatever cup size is needed, within delivery normally completed within a fortnight.

Joanne said: “We also create a safe haven for patients to express how they feel after a breast cancer diagnosis. We have creative sessions, as well as a monthly support group.

“After the success of the bust casts, we hope to bring them on tour to other support groups in the next year.”

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/knittedknockersofni.