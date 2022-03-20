Cannabis activist fined £500 for parcel threats

Cannabis legalisation advocate said he’d flip worker’s world ‘upside down and turn it inside out’

A cannabis legalisation campaigner flew into a rage when a parcel turned out to be packed with nothing but cardboard.

Martin Giles saw red and lashed out online, posting that a Parcelforce employee was going to get “f****d” .

The 35-year-old threatened to “flip his world upside down and turn it inside out’’ over a package delivered last year.

On Friday, Giles, of Longlands Court in Newtownabbey, admitted one count of improper use of public communications.

District Judge Amanda Brady told him: “This is a pretty unpleasant thing. You exposed the victim to a level of stress and anxiety. Hopefully, this will discourage you from behaving like that again.”

Giles was fined £500 and told to pay a £15 offender levy.

The defendant runs the campaign group Help End Marijuana Prohibition (HEMP) NI and also organises regular hemp markets in Belfast and beyond.

He owns an art studio called Flame of Thrones which specialises in functional glass art, a phrase used to refer to high-quality blown glass pieces designed for smoking with.

Belfast Magistrates Court was told Giles received a delivery from Parcelforce in July 2020 which was “filled with cardboard” instead of stock he had ordered for his business.

After spotting the driver and his van on CCTV, the defendant made threatening posts about the employee on social media.

Giles has been pictured on social media with a number of big names including grime MC and Channel 4 TV show host Big Narstie.

In 2019, Giles was quoted at the Belfast Hemp Market as claiming that cannabis could help heal sectarianism.

“A lot of the people here would have been brought up to hate each other due to historical differences between their local communities, but cannabis naturally teaches people to put their differences aside,’’ he told Cannabisindustry.co.uk.

Giles’s Flame of Thrones business is touted as Ireland’s first functional glass art studio.

He claims to be hosting the first functional glass-blowing event in Ireland’s history at Kinnity Castle in Co Offaly this summer.