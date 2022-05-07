Car dealer in court on trafficking charges

A car salesman has been accused of the rape, trafficking and controlling the prostitution of three vulnerable and young females.

Oliver James McCormack has also been charged with aiding and abetting the gang rape of two of the women and paying them all for sexual services.

The 68-year-old is alleged to have committed the offences over four years.

In all McCormack faces 17 charges including human trafficking for sexual exploitation, false imprisonment, supplying heroin and administering a noxious substance to facilitate kidnapping and sexual activity.

McCormack, from Barnfield Road in Lisburn, appeared at Belfast Magistrates Court today by videolink from police custody.

A constable said he could connect the accused to each of the charges and outlined why the PSNI was objecting to bail.

As well as fears of further offences being committed and the risk of witness intimidation, the officer noted the alleged victims were vulnerable young females who were paid in heroin for sexual services.

The court was told while the 17 charges related to three women, police have identified “other potential victims’’ they have not yet spoken to.

A defence solicitor argued that with a package of stringent conditions McCormack could be freed on bail.

The lawyer said the PSNI had the alleged victims ``for months’’ but had only recently opted to arrest his client.

Refusing McCormack bail, the judge backed concerns about potential further offences being committed.

The case was adjourned until later this month.