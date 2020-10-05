Care firm chief blasted health bosses for home failures

We had little support and media made us look bad, senior figure told watchdog

A boss at a scandal-hit care firm criticised the Belfast Trust as he fought to keep control of Clifton Nursing Home.

Gavin O'Hare Connolly, chief operating officer of Runwood Homes, said he was "not satisfied" with the support from the trust as the home struggled with a deadly Covid-19 outbreak.

In a meeting with the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) watchdog on May 19, Mr O'Hare Connolly blamed the trust for "adding to managerial stress".

In a further meeting with the RQIA on May 26, he said he had received no correspondence from the trust since March last year.

Clifton Nursing Home in north Belfast hit the headlines at the height of the first surge of the pandemic earlier this year.

A new care home provider was brought in to take over management of the home after the deaths of nine residents who had tested positive for Covid-19.

The meetings between the RQIA and the home's management came after a number of damning inspections of the facility as it struggled to control the outbreak.

A visit on March 3 highlighted a series of issues relating to infection control, including a failure by the home to address concerns identified last October.

Two subsequent inspections by the RQIA uncovered a litany of serious failings.

The first, on May 15, was carried out after the Belfast Trust raised concerns over management, leadership and infection control measures at the home.

Gavin O'Hare Connolly

Runwood Homes was summoned to a meeting with the RQIA on May 19, when Mr O'Hare Connolly "gave his personal assurance that the RQIA would not find these issues again in Clifton", according to minutes from the meeting.

However, further concerns about the home were raised with the watchdog by senior staff from Belfast Trust, the Public Health Agency and the Department of Health on May 20.

Inspectors returned to Clifton the following day, and a further meeting was called between the RQIA and Runwood Homes on May 26.

It was during these meetings that Mr O'Hare Connolly made his claims about the Belfast Trust.

He also said there had been "a lot of misrepresentation in the media" and "indicated there has been a lot of positive support from families".

A spokeswoman from the Belfast Trust said a range of measures were put in place to support the home, including training on swabbing residents and the use of PPE.

Hundreds of hours of nursing support were also provided, she added.

"It was during the provision of this support that the trust identified issues in relation to compliance with the infection prevention and control requirements and concerns about the leadership and governance arrangements in the home," the spokeswoman said.

"We met with Runwood Homes to discuss our concerns, but we did not receive the assurances that these issues were being addressed in a timely or thorough way.

"The trust escalated all of these concerns to RQIA in line with normal procedures."