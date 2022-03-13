Caribbean queen: Tyrone primary teacher Anna Leitch jetting off to Puerto Rico for Miss World

Primary school teacher and beauty queen Anna Leitch is dreaming of Miss World glory as she jets off to sunny Puerto Rico for the final of the beauty pageant.

The 27-year-old, from Cookstown, qualified after winning Miss Northern Ireland last summer and making it through the initial stages of Miss World in the Caribbean in December.

The winner was due to be crowned that month, but the final was postponed until March 16 due to a Covid-19 outbreak among contestants and staff.

As she prepares to return to the tropics for her date with destiny, Anna told Sunday Life becoming the first woman from Northern Ireland to win the crown would be a dream come true.

She said: “It’s very exciting. I still can’t believe I managed to get into the top 40. That’s such an achievement for me, being from such a small country.

“There’s so many girls out there and everybody is working so hard to try and get to the top. It’s very competitive, so I feel a huge sense of achievement from reaching this stage.

“It would be amazing to be Miss World. It’s never happened in our country — we’ve never had a Miss World from Northern Ireland.

“It would be incredible to have a bigger platform than what I have at the moment to raise awareness about issues which are prevalent in the world today.

“I’m very much a people person and being Miss World would give me an opportunity to network with so many people across the world and support the other girls and the projects they’re working on too.

“It would be incredible if I won. It’d be a dream, something I would never have believed would happen.”

Anna, who teaches P1 at Cookstown Primary School, is expecting the schedule to be slightly less busy than it was in December.

“Last time, we had a lot of challenges with sports, talent and the ‘beauty with a purpose’ categories — there was so much going on,” she said.

“It was fascinating to see the girls and their different projects and disciplines.

“There was so much happening all the time. Most days, we had a 5am start. It was busy and tough, but everything was enjoyable. As long as you got your beauty sleep, it was great — you were fine and dandy.

“This time, I think it’ll be a bit less hectic. It’s going to be a couple of days of rehearsals before the final and then a charity ball after the final.

“It definitely won’t be as taxing as last year, but the girls are all going to be working hard and giving it their absolute all.

“I’m not sure what’s going to happen, but I’m excited to head back and see all the girls again.

“I made lots of lovely lifelong friendships with some of them. I’m looking forward to seeing Miss Ecuador again and Miss Cote d’Ivoire. Miss Canada and Miss Iceland too.”

When competing in the early rounds of the pageant, Anna found herself taking part in her first ever bleep test and was delighted to find herself placed among the fittest of the contestants.

She explained: “I did work very hard and did well in the various disciplines last time.

“I actually really enjoyed the sporting elements. I did my first ever bleep test, which was fun.

“Most people did lots of them at school, but for some reason I managed to avoid them, so it was my first time and it was quite tough.

“There was about 25 us having to do this bleep test in a tennis court. We were all running from side to side and it was getting tougher and tougher.

“I didn’t think I was going to be able to finish it. I stuck with it though and made it into the top eight for that test, so I was very proud of myself for doing that.

“Some of the girls had full make-up on and everything, but I didn’t. I just rocked up in my sportswear with my hair up.

“I think it’s important to show your natural beauty as well as being made up all the time, but of course it was whatever the girls were comfortable in, which is entirely up to the individual.”

As well as being a full-time teacher and beauty queen, Anna is a passionate advocate for improving the mental health of her young pupils.

She is currently helping to judge a Northern Ireland-wide primary school poetry competition called Express Yourself, run by the mental health charity Aware NI.

“As a role model, I want to be able to nurture resilience and positivity in the children I teach and help them to develop coping mechanisms within themselves to lessen any anxieties they might face,” Anna said.

“It’s all about working with kids to help them become more familiar with their thoughts and feelings and what’s going on in their heads.

“The poetry competition is great because it opens up a lot of conversations about mental health in the classroom.

“It’s brilliant to see kids just being so comfortable talking about it as well. That’s something we’ve been doing over the last few weeks.

“I’m an ambassador for the competition, so I’m going to be able to pick the top three poems.

“It’ll be a tough enough job because we have about 105 schools from across Northern Ireland that are taking part.

“How on earth I’m going to narrow it down, I don’t know.”