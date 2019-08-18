Carl Frampton reveals X-ray scan of injured hand in a bid to end conspiracy theories

An angry Carl Frampton vowed to disprove doubts over the freak injury that led to his fight against Emmanuel Rodriguez in Philadelphia being cancelled

Carl Frampton today reveals the X-ray scan of his injured hand to end any conspiracy theories about the cancellation of his big fight in Philadelphia.

The Sunday Life Sport columnist scoffed at anything to suggest he'd pulled out of his proposed fight with Emmanuel Dominguez on August 10 for any other reason than the freak accident of an ornament falling on his hand.

The Jackal revealed he sustained what is medically termed 'a non-displaced fracture of the fifth metacarpal mid-shaft' in his left hand and has been told by local doctor Michael Eames that he will not be able to punch with the hand for eight weeks.

In his exclusive column in today's Sunday Life, Frampton writes regarding the injury: "It's the kind of thing happens when someone hits someone on the head in a pub fight or it can easily happen in the ring when you hit someone on the top of the head.

"With me it was a free-standing ornament and I still can't quite believe that it has happened.

"But, it has and after getting home from the States I have been advised by doctor Michael Eames in Hillsborough that it will be another eight weeks before I will be ready to punch again with my left hand.

"Initially in America they said around four to six weeks. So my plan is to box again in America in December and my team are already looking at a couple of dates and then there is a real possibility that I would fight for a world title around March or April.

"I know immediately after the injury I said I wanted to go straight for a world title shot but thinking rationally, it makes sense to have a fight before that because I have been out of the ring for so long.

"After I return home from my holiday with Christine, Carla and Rossa in Turkey, I'll be checked again by Michael Eames and I'll have a better idea of where I'm at with the injury but I'm keen to start running and maybe do some weights when I get home."

Frampton also revealed that if his hand had not been broken he would have been very tempted to go ahead with the fight.

"In some ways I'm glad [the doctor] made the decision for me, that I couldn't fight, because I know that deep down if it had only been very badly swollen I would have been tempted to fight after getting the swelling down and taking a cortisone injection."