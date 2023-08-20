Carl Frampton throws weight behind at-risk west Belfast mental health hub

Former world boxing champion Carl Frampton has revealed the shock he suffered when he discovered a young man from his neighbourhood had taken his own life.

The sportsman fears that because suicide is so prevalent in parts of Belfast and beyond, people have become accustomed to hearing such tragic news.

The 36-year-old, from Tigers Bay in north Belfast, who is also a Sunday Life sports columnist, recalled the tragedy as he threw his support behind a suicide prevention centre in the city.

The former two-weight champion asked supporters and friends to back the West Wellbeing centre in west Belfast’s Dairy Farm complex.

Read more Carl Frampton pledges to reveal full story behind McGuigan court battle in autobiography

The health hub, run by Desy Jones and Gerard Mallon, opened in November 2021 and has provided counselling and support services to anyone in need of mental health care, particularly those suffering suicidal thoughts.

It delivered 21,000 hours of care and support in that time and has been lauded in the district and beyond for what it offers the community.

However, because of political inertia at Stormont and cuts to funding, the centre has already slimmed down the services it can provide and could be facing closure.

West Wellbeing co-founders Gerard Mallon (left) and Desy Jones

The Jackal made an appeal for donations on social media recently, urging people to give what they can afford to help the centre stay open and keep serving the community.

When asked why he wanted to get involved, the former boxer told of his compassion for people struggling with mental health problems.

“Why am I trying to help them? I know people who have struggled and are struggling,” Frampton told Sunday Life.

“I’m from an area in north Belfast where mental health is a real issue, and sadly many people have taken their own lives over the years.

“I remember the first time I was aware of it happening in Tigers Bay. I was shocked, the whole community was shocked, but it keeps happening.

“That young lad in Tigers Bay took his own life outside my boxing gym and I was left completely stunned.

“There are lots of problems in society that can take a toll on mental health: drugs is obviously one, then we had Covid and lockdown restrictions, and now we have the cost of living and inflation.

“Something has to be done, and people like Desy and Gerard are genuinely saving people’s lives.”

Gerard Mallon warned his centre was already cutting services and could close if funding wasn’t secured.

“Our organisation now needs core funding. But without a government sitting at Stormont, and the radical cuts for charities and community groups, we have come to a point where providing our current services is not sustainable and will result in closure if we do not act,” he said.

“We have reviewed and are now cutting our services to deliver minimal support moving forward, in line with a small budget.

“This will mean that the 50 children we currently see every week will now be cut to around 20.

“In providing access to adults, we shall only be able to provide befriending services to around 40 per week, failing to provide almost 70 people with the support they need.”

Read more NI boxing legend Carl Frampton urges support for Belfast mental health charity facing closure

Frampton recently made a documentary for BBC NI looking at mental health issues and how to cope with them.

He said it was only after the show aired that people close to him opened up about their problems and sought help from West Wellbeing.

“I had a few mates reach out to me with issues that I didn’t even know about, and I directed them to the West Wellbeing centre.

“The people in the West Wellbeing centre help people from Tigers Bay, the Shankill, Portrush, everywhere.

“I know people are struggling and money is tight.

“People don’t have much money to spare, and that’s why I asked people to donate what they could afford — even 50p or a pound.

“We know there is no government at Stormont and we know there are funding issues across the board, but I believe that if there is funding available, the West Wellbeing centre should be at the front of the queue.”

To support West Wellbeing, donate via https://gofund.me/e7a89475