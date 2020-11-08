Carl Frampton's neighbours thought he was being arrested... Jackal laughs off 'jail lorry' drama

Carl Frampton almost found himself the victim of fake news early yesterday morning when his neighbours thought he was being arrested.

The Belfast boxing hero, currently embroiled a long-running court battle with his former manager Barry McGuigan, had an early morning call at his home from two men in dark uniforms driving a lorry.

The Jackal was escorted to the white truck at approximately 7am, not to face police interrogation but to undergo a random drugs test.

"It turns out that at least one of my neighbours thought that I was being scooped and contacted the media," explained the Sunday Life columnist (right).

"I guess it didn't help matters when the van broke down in the middle of a three-point turn, so it looked like a barricade.

"I must admit that the van did look like one of those prisoner transportation vehicles, but I can assure everyone that it was simply a case of a random drugs test.

"Due to the Covid restrictions, they were not able to come into the house as normal to carry out the test, so they brought the mobile unit instead.

"But it clearly looked like some big incident was kicking off because the van didn't leave until around 10.30am after a recovery truck was sent out to get it going again.

Carl Frampton attending court

"Clearly it gave the neighbours some early morning entertainment and the blinds must have been twitching.

"But it was only me having to do a pee at seven o'clock in the morning for the drug testers."

Two-weight world champion Frampton is currently waiting to hear when and where his big fight with WBO super-featherweight title holder Jamel Herring will be staged.

The Belfast man will be bidding to become the first Irish boxer to win titles in three different weight categories.