Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge could remain closed until 2022

Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge could remain closed to the public until next year due to safety concerns and social distancing rules, it has emerged.

The popular tourist destination in County Antrim has been closed throughout the pandemic as the narrow paths leading to the bridge make social distancing almost impossible.

Owned and maintained by the National Trust, the rope bridge connects Carrick-a-Rede island to the mainland. Back in January the island’s other landmark, the fisherman's cottage, which dates back to the 1830s, granted listed status.

In a statement to Sunday Life, the National Trust said they cannot safely operate the rope bridge while there is a government requirement to socially distance.

"The rope bridge experience requires our staff to engage directly with members of the public, and this is not possible in a safe and socially distanced way due to the narrow paths and routes," the trust said.

"The safety of our staff, volunteers and visitors is our top priority. Lockdown has also prevented us carrying out safety checks on the bridge, and while these have now commenced, further checks will need to be undertaken before the bridge reopens once restrictions have lifted.

"We do recognise how important it is for people to seek fresh air, space and nature and we have reopened the carpark to allow visitors to enjoy this beautiful section of the Causeway Coast Way. We look forward to reopening more elements of the site as soon as it is safe to do so."

Northern Ireland's roadmap out of lockdown does not give any indicative dates as to when social distancing guidelines will be lifted, however given the fears of the Delta variant of the virus and current trajectory, it is likely these rules will remain in place for most of the year or into 2022.

As things stand, gatherings of people outdoors in public parks and spaces are limited to 500 participants. To determine maximum number that can attend, the organiser must have carried out a risk assessment. Outdoor gatherings of 30 people or fewer do not need a risk assessment.

Carrick-a-Rede island was in the news over the last weekend following two fires at the tourist hotspot in less than seven days.

Firefighters were called to the island near Ballintoy last Saturday evening at about 5pm in the latest incident.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service's (NIFRS) group commander David Nicholl explained that firefighters from Ballycastle station used a 4x4 vehicle "to get as close to the site as possible before using knapsack sprayers" to tackle the flames.

The crew remained at the scene for an hour before National Trust staff assessed the damage. NIFRS determined the fire was started deliberately.

Back in January 2020, the bridge was closed for a short period following a small landslide. Three years previously, vandals attempted to cut the part of the rope, sparking a police investigation.

The bridge was first erected by salmon fishermen in 1755 and sits at almost 100ft (30m) above sea level. In 2017 the bridge was replaced as part of regular conservation works.